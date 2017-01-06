Fontwell’s 2017 season begins with Sunday card - our tips

Less than a fortnight after ending its 2016 programme with a big crowd on Boxing Day, Fontwell begins its 2017 schedule on Sunday (Jan 8).

A six-race card is one of three Sunday fixtures planned at the popular track this month, kicking off a run of 24 meetings over the course of the year.

On Sunday racing begins at 1.10pm with the Gem Mares’ Maiden Hurdle and ends at 3.40pm with the Augusta “National Hunt” Maiden Hurdle.

The six races have a total of 61 runners after final declarations.

Our tips: 1.10 My Khaleesi, 1.40 Bohernagore, 2.10 The Chuckmeister, 2.40 Disputed, 3.10 Bishops Court, 3.40 Benatar

