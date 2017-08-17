Fontwell’s back - with a new-look track

Have your say

FONTWELL Park is open for racing again this afternoon (Thurs 17) after its summer break.

Seven competitive jumping races e are promised, while improvements at the popular racetrack can be seen or the first time.

A new, all-weather cambered bend has been completed at the bottom of the course since racing last took place at this figure-of-eight track. This upgrade will provide a consistent surface around the ideal racing line and eliminates previous waterlogging at that point.

The card kicks off a hectic schedule of late summer and autumn meetings at the track.

Today’s action begins at 1.30pm with the Harrison Black Summer Outing Handicap Hurdle and runs until 4.30pm, finishing with the Northwood Birthday Boy Handicap Hurdle.

The biggest entry was for the Josie O’Leary And Girls From Canvey Novices’ Hurdle at 3.30pm.

It’s all go at Fontwell for the next few weeks, with next Thursday’s (Aug 24) Ladies’ Evening and next month’s family race day among big fixtures on the menu.

Today’s tips: 130 Hermosa Vaquera, 200 Firmount Gent, 230 Mount Vesuvius, 300 Gingili, 330 Psychedelic Rock, 400 Black Corton, 430 Baratineur.

