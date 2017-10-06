Bosham storm the Villa... Sids do it by the book to beat Brook

It was a good week for our two local SCFL division-two sides.

Bosham and Sidlesham both enjoyed home wins with clean sheets to strengthen their respective positions near the top of the table.

Here are the reports...

Bosham 3 Montpellier Villa 0

SCFL division two

Bosham further enhanced their chase for top spot with an efficient performance to score a comfortable home win at Walton Lane against a determined Montpellier Villa side.

The opening quarter hour was tight but Aiden Robbins rang the alarm bells for the hosts with a firm header from a Tod Brennan cross that flew just over the bar.

Bosham began to settle and enjoy more possession and on 18 minutes their pressure told when Grant Radmore opened the scoring with a fiery finish. Radmore surged through a static defence, cut in to the centre of the field, let fly with a rasping left-foot drive that flew into the bottom corner.

Graeme Dowden’s long-range effort was well saved by keeper Paul Savage. Then Callum Coker went close after being set clear by an exquisite ball from Benn Neal.

Savage rushed off his line but Coker reached the ball first – but poked his effort wide of the upright.

Right on half time, the visitors conceded again. Radmore provided a delicious cross on to the head of Coker, who nodded in coolly to double the lead.

Bosham continued to dominate possession but Chris Grant and Robbins both looked pacy on the break for Villa.

Shortly after the hour Coker went close again for hosts but Savage made a superb save to deny him a second.

Bosham boss Gary Lines brought on Matt Docherty, Louis Bell and Jake Lafferty to replace some tiring limbs and they boosted the Robins.

With time running out Radmore saw a free-kick let through his legs by Savage to complete a fine win.

Bosham’s trip to Jarvis Brook this weekend sees the Reds looking to avenge three defeats to the Crowborough side last season.

Bosham: Hall, Smith, Neal, Hardman, Reynolds, James, Bedford, Wilson, Coker, Radmore, Dowden. Subs: Lafferty, Docherty, Bell, Miles.

ALAN PRICE

Sidlesham 2 Jarvis Brook 0

SCFL division two

Sidlesham fought hard for their 2-0 victory against top-of-the-table Jarvis Brook as both teams had a player sent off.

Sidlesham’s defence stood strong as the visitors looked dangerous going forward. The Sids grew into the first half and created chances, with Rafael Santos going close to scoring the opener as his shot fizzed past the post. Callum Dowdell had a golden opportunity when he was played in by goalkeeper Connor Kelly.

Kelly had to make some fine saves, including a double save, in a goalless first half.

Sidlesham opened the scoring through Dowdell as he slotted the ball past Jarvis Brook goalkeeper Robert Gordon.

Sidlesham went down to ten men when Tom Atkinson was sent off for a reckless challenge. The away side looked for an equaliser, but the Sids defence were solid and didn’t look like conceding. Jarvis Brook had Luke Leppard sent off for a challenge on Greg Robinson.

Sidlesham doubled their lead late on – Nehniah McKenley-Burke scored in stoppage time to secure the points to take Sidlesham fifth.

Sidlesham: C Kelly, Buckland, Robinson, Atkinson, Roberts, T Kelly, Santos, Ankumu, Bassil, Mendes Borges, Dowdell. Subs: Matonga, McKenley-Burke.

MICHAEL HELLYER