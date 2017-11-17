East Dean out of range... Petworth run out of fuel againsat Coal men

We have action involving East Dean, Petworth, Felpham Colts and Lavant Reserves in our latest West Sussex League round-up.

Eastbourne Rangers 4 East Dean 0

Sussex Intermediate Cup

East Dean are out of the Sussex Intermediate Cup after a 4-0 loss away to Eastbourne Rangers.

Rangers exerted pressure early on and scored on the half-hour mark.

Dean looked to fight back and Matt Hope, Aaron Freeman and James Ford created chances before the break but couldn’t find an equaliser.

East Dean were trying to level and created a few chances, but couldn’t match the home team in the final quarter as they fired in three quick goals to seal the tie.

The Dean hope to bounce back in the league as they travel to Newtown Villa Reserves this Saturday.

East Dean: Philpott, Rixon, Freeman, Oram, Ford, Hope, Richards, Freeman, Odonnell, Dray, Hand.

Petworth 1 Coal Exchange 3

Championship south

Petworth suffered their second defeat on the bounce as they were beaten 3-1 at home to Coal Exchange.

They scored early on through Dan Warren, but Coal Exchange scored twice before half-time to stun the home team and take an interval lead.

Petworth were trying to find an equaliser but couldn’t create a chance of real worth and ten minutes from time, Coal Exchange’s third goal was the nail in the coffin.

Petworth are at home to Angmering this Saturday.

Petworth: Lillywhite, R Burrows, Torode, Ford, C Burrows, Pafford, A Carter, Wells, Taylor, Skerry, Warren.

Felpham Colts 0 Lavant Reserves 2

Div two south

An injury to goalkeeper Laurentin Schtea compounded a disappointing afternoon for Colts as they were well beaten by impressive Lavant Reserves.

Colts were under pressure straight from kick-off and had to defend a barrage of early corners which they did well. Lavant took the lead midway through the half when a forward evaded the home defence to slot past Schtea.

A couple of wayward efforts from Robert Brown were all Felpham could muster in response as the visiting defence were solid marshalled by the superb John Price.

Schtea was carried off injured after a 50/50 challenge with a forward. Dan Bushell took over in goal for the hosts but was powerless to prevent the visitors extending their lead before the break.

Felpham improved after the break with a change to a 4-3-3 seeing them match their visitors in the middle of the park. But there was very little in way of clear cut chances for the hosts.

Nathan Parke forced a good save from keeper Rochester before blazing a free-kick over. Felpham were mostly reduced to long-range efforts.

MoM Bushell made a string of fine saves to keep the score at 2-0.

Colts: Schtea, J Parke, Wilcock, Applin, Blythman, Carter, Bircham, Bushell,Vaughan, Brown, Parke. Subs used: Carvallho, White, Castle.

* Colts reserves were beaten by an excellent young Arun Church side. Despite trailing early, Colts rallied to level at 2-2 with goals from Jack Meek and from Richard Bird on his debut. Arun’s superior fitness levels told though and they notched three more for a 5-2 win.