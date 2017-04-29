Ex-Pompey star Claridge dishes out the prizes to Chichester youngsters

Chichester City Youth under-12s were presented with silverware by former Pompey striker Steve Claridge after a tournement win at Selsey.

It capped a good season for the lads, whose league season saw them play in an under-13 division.

We conceded only one goal over eight games, which was a penalty, which was quite something, and scored 24.

Coach Chris Bullen said: “We challenged the team as they are a very strong and a talented group of players. We played up a year at under-13s and the league entered us into the top A division.

“It was a great test for us playing older teams and although we had mixed results, the team got stronger as the season progressed. We finished joint sixth in the league, which is a great achievement.

“The tournament we won over Easter was an under-12s one and included teams from all over the country. We conceded only one goal over eight games, which was a penalty, which was quite something, and scored 24.

“The tournament was the SCI Youth Festival and Steve Claridge presented the boys with the cup.”

Sidlesham are recruiting players for their under-eights, under-12s and under-18s for next season.

For under-eights, call manager/coach Dan Harvey on 07799 893372; for under-12s contact manager/coach Mark Beech on 07738 175102 or for under-18s, call Dale Hayes / Tom Atkinson on 07807 232540.

We want to hear about your youth football team’s league and cup success ... email write-ups and pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

