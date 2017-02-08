Howell pleased with ‘near perfect’ week

Rocks boss Jamie Howell reflected on his side’s four-point haul from two Ryman League Premier Division away battles and said: “I’m pleased with that return.”

Doug Tuck got the only goal as Bognor sealed a 1-0 victory at Harrow Borough on Saturday, before Howell’s team were held to a 2-2 draw at struggling Hendon three days later.

With Rocks’ nearest challengers, Needham Market and Havant & Waterlooville, both losing on Saturday, the clash with Hendon offered Bognor the chance to go seven points clear at the top.

However, a late Keagan Cole strike forced Rocks to settle for a point as they opened a five-point gap at the top.

Despite that leveller, Howell was pleased with how the week went.

He said: “We’ve still got such a long way to go but this week things have gone for us. I felt we were a little fortuitous to win at Harrow, then a little unlucky not to come away with all three points from Hendon.

“Looking back now, four points is not a bad return from two away games, it was a near perfect week.”

With no other top five team in action on Tuesday, Bognor had the chance to go further clear at the top.

After picking up a point at Hendon they lead the way by five points, although Howell is refusing to look too far ahead.

He said: “We’re only into February and there is still such a long way to go. For us to find ourselves in the position we are is quite remarkable.

“This week we were the team saying results have gone for us but the week before Havant were saying the same thing. There are so many twists and turns to come, it’s just about making sure we focus on ourselves as the season comes to a close.”

Rocks return to Nyewood Lane as they host old rivals Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday.

Having collected just four points from a possible nine at home in their past three league fixtures, Howell wants to see Bognor come away with victory against Hamlet.

He said: “I’ve got a great admiration for Dulwich. We’ve had some great battles with them in the past and I’m sure Saturday will provide something similar.

“I really admire the way Dulwich go about things on the playing side but I’m hopeful we can come out on top.”

Elijah Adebayo is expected to be recalled by Fulham following his loan spell, after netting in the draw at Hendon on Tuesday. Dan Beck picked up a ankle knock and is doubtful for Dulwich, while Alex Parsons is hoping to make the squad after a foot injury.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.