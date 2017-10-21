Lavant through in cup but trio of local sides crash out

Lavant have made progress in the Sussex Internediate Cup, but Bosham, Sidlesham and Petworth are out.

Here are the match reports from the cup. See all the local football in the Observer - every Thursday. And send your local football reports and team pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

Ferring 1 Lavant 4

Sussex Intermediate Cup

Lavant progressed to the next round of the Intermediate cup after a comprehensive victory over county-league side Ferring.

They kept their heads in a feisty affair, and let their football do the talking as they ran out comprehensive winners.

Lavant made the man advantage count when Caveney raced clear to make it 4-1.

The game started well for Lavant as they took the lead within ten mintues. A sloppy back-pass from the Ferring right-back allowed Dan Baker to nip in before the keeper and coolly slot the ball home into the empty net.

Things got better moments later as a brilliant run from Pete Caveney saw him tee up debutant James Hubbard, who sidefooted into the bottom corner for 2-0.

Hubbard was in the thick of it again when his surging run from midfield saw him upended in the box as he was about to pull the trigger. Will Cieszynski calmly stroked home the penalty to give the Lions a commanding half-time lead.

Things turned sour in the second half as the hosts became frustrated at being behind to a side from a lower division. A high tackle on Aaron Hancock resulted in the first red card of the game – but the home side pulled one back after a defensive mix-up.

Lavant felt numerous poor challenges and antics followed from the hosts that largely went unpunished, but Lavant made the man advantage count when Caveney raced clear to make it 4-1.

Another home player saw red after a two-footed challenge on Charlie McClaren, but McClaren’s reaction also saw him take an early bath.

Lavant face Hunston in the next round.

Forest Row 5 Bosham 4

SCFA Intermediate Cup

Forest Row, of the Mid Sussex League, caused a major shock by eliminating Bosham at the first hurdle from the Intermediate Cup – leaving the Reds to wonder what they have to do to end their lengthy hoodoo in the competition.

The underdogs looked to spring an early surprise and after only six minutes they did just that by taking the lead through midfielder Ross Jones.

Bosham were caught napping in defence and Jones easily beat keeper Nick Hall.

The Reds came back strongly but lost Graeme Dowden to an ankle injury. Alfie Smith came on and slotted in on the left – and soon the Reds were level through Harry Bedford.

Grant Radmore sent in a corner from the right and Bedford c got there first to head beyond the despairing lunge of keeper Aaron Stevens.

Bosham continued to up the ante and a few minutes later were in front for the first time. Callum Coker was the beneficiary of another dangerous Radmore corner, finishing with a spectacular volley on the turn to put the favourites into the lead.

Bosham should have been able to push on but Forest Row proceeded to force the pace and enjoy long periods of possession. They looked the more likely to score next and, just before the hour the Greens equalised though star striker Matt Burroughs.

Jones teased the Bosham defence and broke to the byline before sliding the ball across the box for Burroughs to slide over the line to draw the hosts level.

A few minutes later, Forest Row were back in front. George Holah curled in a spectacular free-kick leaving Hall with no chance.

The hosts doubled their advantage as Holah was given too much time to curl in a sublime effort from long distance. Bosham were handed a lifeline with a penalty for handball. Jake Lafferty dispatched the spot-kick and Bosham picked up the pace in search of another leveller – but the hosts scored next to seemingly end the tie as a contest.

Hall attempted to punch clear a corner from the right but deflected the ball into his own net.

Bosham were given a second spot kick, converted by Radmore, but time ran out and Forest Row advanced to the second round.

The SCFL D2 Cup competition begins this week – Bosham entertain Alfold today (Oct 21).

Bosham: Hall, Neal, Bedford, Bell, James, Docherty, Wilson, Coker, Radmore, Dowden, Lafferty. Subs: Smith, Hardman, Lidster.

ALAN PRICE

Romans United 2 Petworth 1

Sussex Intermediate Cup

Petworth crashed out of the cup after a tight tie was settled by the odd goal in three.

In an even opening, both teams struggled to create openings until, after half an hour, Romans broke through the middle and opened the scoring.

Petworth levelled early in the second half through captain Rob Torode, whose deflected shot from the edge of the area found the bottom corner.

It could have gone either way but it was Romans who scored the decisive goal with 15 minutes to play.

Petworth: Burrows, Carter, Torode, Ford, Burrows, Carter (Pafford), Wells, Wakeford, Taylor (Sacco), Skerry, Warren.

* Sidlesham are also out of the Intermediate Cup. Callum Dowdell’s double earned them a 2-2 draw at Cowfold but they lost 5-4 on penalties.