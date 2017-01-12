Never-say-die Pagham hit back at Haywards Heath

Pagham came back from being 3-1 down with five minutes left of the 90 to earn a vital Southern Combination premier-division point at Haywards Heath.

Heath got off to a fine start with Tom Graves’ brilliant ball over the top picking out Trevor McCreadie, who finished brilliantly through the keeper’s legs after just seven minutes.

Both sides had chances, Pagham’s best drawing a great save that James Shaw held on to in mid-air. Heath felt a clear handball on the line waved away for just a corner and then saw numerous chances go begging.

On the stroke of half-time Kieron Pamment got the equaliser from the penalty spot. Confusion came as the referee first waved away the Lions’ appeals but then reversed his decision as the assistant referee signaled for the spot-kick.

The second half again started at breakneck speed and after Callum Saunders beat his man, the ball across the six-yard box was only going to end in the back of the next with both Max Miller and McCreadie on hand, and it was the latter that took his tally to eight goals in three games.

Heath weathered a Pagham fightback and on 65 minutes were awarded their own penalty as McCreadie was caught. Saunders stepped up and the keeper guessed right to keep the sides only separated by the one goal.

As the clock hit 90 minutes a deep cross led to a loose ball that Joe Shelley pounced to fire in and claim a point.

Heath did gain a two-goal lead minutes later after Alex Laing’s introduction. He lost his marker in the six-yard box and headed home Jamie Weston’s corner.

Pagham had the never-say-die attitude and pulled a goal back through Liam Humphreys’ close-range effort with just four minutes of normal time remaining.

