Pirates hit six... The Dean share six

Another win for Nyetimber Pirates - setting them up for this weekend’s big Intermediate Cup visit to Sidlesham - and a six-goal thriller for East Dean feature in our latest round-up from the West Sussex League.

Wisborough Green 0 Nyetimber Pirates 6

West Sussex League premier division

Nyetimber Pirates extended their lead at the top of the division to eight points over rivals Lavant with a comfortable demolition of third-placed Wisborough Green.

The Looters welcomed back captain Michael Frangou, Curtis Horn, Del Chester and Sean Williamson, who replaced Sam Pasterfield, the suspended Scott Towers with Jamie Angell and Mike Hamm dropping to the bench.

Another clean sheet for keeper Warren Pye means the experienced stopper has conceded only two goals in the Pirates’ past six matches.

It didn’t take long for the Pirates to take control and Louis Haga-Hammond opened the scoring on 11 minutes when his long-range curling effort found its way into the top corner, giving him his second goal in as many games.

The pressure continued to mount on the Green goal and Pirates kept pressing for the second and hit the woodwork twice – then were denied a goal when the opposition linesman flagged Phil Turner offside.

Karl Westbrook continued his impressive recent form and doubled the lead just before the break, turning in Turner’s cross from the right at the back post.

Kieron Urquhart made it 3-0 just after the break when he scored his first goal in just under ten years when he smashed home from the edge of the box giving the keeper no chance.

It was 4-0 on 60 minutes when Frangou scored from the spot to give him his 12th of the season and MoM Westbrook made it five by turning in another cross, this one from the dependable Williamson.

The scoring was finished off by sub Anders Wyatt, making his second first-team appearance of the season since a serious knee injury. The tricky former Pagham Reserves and Wick winger danced past the Green defence and poked home to the delight of everyone at the club.

Next up for Pirates is a visit to Sidlesham in the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Cup (1.30pm).

Pirates: Pye, Williamson, Linkhorn, Horn, Towers, Haga Hammond, Chester, Urquhart, Westbrook, Turner, Frangou. Subs- Hamm, Palmer, Wyatt, Fallick, Angell.

Lancing United Reserves 3 East Dean 3

West Sussex League Championship south

Both sides started well but neither could take an early lead.

Eventually Steve Haynes found the net for East Dean, intercepting an attempted clearance. Lancing equalised after an initial good save from Philpott led to them burying the rebound.

Lancing took the lead but shortly afterwards, James Ford drew level for the Dean.

In the second half East Dean were the more dominant team and created chances and finally retook the lead via Lee Bessey, smashing home Brad Silvester’s pass.

Lancing made it 3-3 and although Aaron Freeman did find the net right at the end for East Dean, his attempt was judged offside.

East Dean: Philpott, James, Freeman N, Manchip, O’Donnell, Skeites, Bessey, Haynes, Ferre, Ford, Silvester. Subs: Freeman A, Clark, Richards, Gardner, Pett.

