Promotion-winning midfield duo depart but Heath is back

Managerless Rocks have lost two of their Ryman League Premier Division promotion-winning side.

Midfield pair James Fraser and Darren Budd took the decision to depart this week.

Fraser played a pivotal part as Rocks gained promotion into National South via the Ryman League Premier Division play-offs last season.

The midfield maestro netted 26 goals to help Bognor seal a return to National League level.

Former Whitehawk, Worthing and Burgess Hill midfield man Budd returned to Bognor last summer and also proved influential in Rocks’ promotion.

Bognor general manager Jack Pearce revealed both left on good terms, with individual circumstances a major factor in both of them deciding to move on.

He said: “There was no rift and both left on good terms. Both Darren and James have been great servants over the past season and will be big losses.

“It just all came down to individual circumstance for both of them. They move on and so do we, I wish both of them all the best wherever they choose to go.”

Rocks have managed to complete their first signing of the summer.

Former Bognor youth team player Corey Heath has agreed on a return from rivals Worthing.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.