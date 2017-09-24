Rivals Hammered again as Chi ladies turn on style

Chichester City Ladies turned on the style in the second half to blitz West Ham United Ladies 4-0 in the FA WPL Premier South and leave the visitors reflecting on a second defeat of the season against the green army in succession.

City got an early chance through Cherelle Khassal. Following good work from strike partner Charley Wilson-Blakely, Khassall fired a shot just wide.

West Ham looked seemed to have learned lessons from their recent cup loss to City and passed the ball around confidently.

Molly Peters and Kelly Wheeler looked dangerous and with Chenise Austin lurking, opportunities would surely come – but they were wasteful in the final third, while quality defensive work from Emma Alexandre, returning following injury, and Tiffany Taylor, kept them at bay.

The home support was unusually subdued as Chichester struggled to break down a stubborn visiting side.

Just before half-time Khassal brought the best out of the Hammers keeper with a terrific shot that was brilliantly flicked over the bar.

Minutes later the Hammers defence opened up again and Widdows was on hand to hit a scorching drive into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

After the interval Chichester got their noses in front three minutes in. Khassal pressured keeper Cherie Rowlands into an error and she smashed the ball into Khassal’s back and the Chichester striker turned, snapped up the ball and easily rounded Rowlands and slotted in.

The Green Army quickly doubled their advantage through captain Wilson-Blakely, who gained a yard of space and hit a sensational effort that flew over Rowlands and into the back of the net.

Chichester were flying and the Hammers looked shellshocked. Further chances came as the home team continued to sweep forward but Rowlands made some excellent saves to keep the Hammers in it.

On the hour Jade Widdows was introduced for the home side and she made a quick impact with good pace and searching balls into the area.

As the game entered its final quarter, Wilson-Blakely made it three with another wonder strike. Khassal made huge strides down the right and, despite initially losing the ball to a defensive challenge, got it back and flicked it into Wilson-Blakely’s path. The striker smashed home a delightful half-volley to extend the lead.

West Ham battled gamely to the end but Chichester claimed a well-earned three points.

City return to Oaklands on Sunday for the visit of Lewes.

CCLFC: S Wilson-Blakely, C Wilson-Blakely, Ryan, Ingram, Tucker, Khassal, Alexandre, Taylor, Lewry, Cheshire, Fowlie. Subs: Shine, Wride, Widdows, Collingham, Simmonds.

ALAN PRICE

* Chichester’s development squad won 3-1 against Bexhill United Ladies. Goals were scored by Teri Foster, Lucy Cook and Loulou Robson.

The under-13 Whites drew 0-0 with Withdean Youth, the under-13 Greens lost 4-0 to Crawley United while the under-16s lost 2-1 to Eastbourne Borough–- Holly Heffron with the goal.