Super Sids lift the league cup

Sidlesham have ended a fine season with a trophy, lifting the SCFL division-two cup after a comfortable 2-0 win over Westfield at Shoreham.

Sids got off to a bright start and were on the front foot early on. Callum Dowdell caused problems with his pace up front and Tom Bayley held the ball well up front.

The midfield trio of John Phillips, Tom Atkinson and captain Greg Robinson were challenging strongly and winning tackles early on.

After 15 minutes the ball was only half cleared and Atkinson hit a sweet strike into the net, giving the keeper no chance.

Westfield grew into the game as the half went on and Matt Roberts and Tom Kelly were outstanding and marshalling the defence.

Connor Kelly pulled off two outstanding saves, tipping the ball over the bar to keep Sidlesham in the lead at half-time.

Joe Leggatt replaced the injured Tom Kelly and the second half became scrappy, with each defence holding firm and free kicks breaking up the play.

Full-backs Dale Hayes and Ben Buckland were doing well to stop crosses into the box and get play moving forward down the flanks.

Callum Litterick came on for the tiring Bayley, who was fantastic throughout, and Dan Bassil moved up front.

His flick to Phillips sent him through and his fine finish into the bottom corner made it 2-0 with minutes remaining.

Westfield were still attacking and almost got a late consolidation but the ball was cleared off the line by the Sidlesham defence.

A final change saw Bassil replaced by Bradley Higgins-Pearce and Sidlesham saw out the victory and were presented with the cup by SCFL officials.

Man of the match was Roberts for a brilliant display.

CAROLINE HENRY-EVANS

