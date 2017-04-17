VIDEO INTERVIEW: Howell - Don’t slag off the Rocks players

A bullish Jamie Howell defended his players after a 1-0 defeat at Havant left the Rocks second favourites to win the Ryman premier title.

Havant sit two points ahead of Howell’s men going into the final game with only the league winners going up automatically.

The Rocks management look on as the team struggle to save the game at Havant / Picture by Tim Hale

Second spot would leave the Rocks in the play-offs, with a home semi-final - but Howell says anyone at Nyewood Lane wqould have taken that at the start of the season.

He admitted the Rocks were disappointed with their display and the defeat at Westleigh Park but said the battle was not over yet.

Hear his full post-match interview above

Here is how the Rocks lost 1-0 at Havant

