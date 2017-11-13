Sussex clubs face tough trips in FA Vase third round

Chichester City, Eastbourne Town and Haywards Heath all face away trips in the third round of the FA Vase.

The draw was made today (Monday) and Chichester, if they beat Deal Town tomorrow night, face Whitstable Town while Heath, who play Sevenoaks tomorrow, will travel to Thatcham Town, who hammered Broadbridge Heath 8-2 on Saturday.

Eastbourne Town, who beat Corinthian 4-3 in a thriller on Saturday, travel to Beckenham Town.

Crowborough Athletic host Westfield in the third round, which will take place on Saturday, December 2.

Winning clubs in the next round will receive £1125 from the FA prize fund and losing clubs will also receive £375.

Meanwhile, tickets for this season’s Non-League Finals Day which features both the FA Vase and FA Trophy Finals on Sunday 20 May are now on sale. Click here for more details.

Third round proper draw

1 1874 Northwich or Tow Law Town v Ashton Athletic

2 Stockton Town v City Of Liverpool

3 West Auckland Town v Whitley Bay

4 Pontefract Collieries v Worksop Town

5 Newcastle Benfield v North Shields

6 Runcorn Linnets or Sunderland RCA v Marske United

7 Stourport Swifts v Walsall Wood

8 Bromsgrove Sporting v Coventry United

9 Wolverhampton SC or Rugby Town v Shepshed Dynamo

10 Desborough Town v Eastwood Community

11 Highgate United v Coleshill Town

12 Hinckley v Deeping Rangers

13 Racing Club Warwick v Wisbech Town

14 Gorleston v Leighton Town

15 Hullbridge Sports v Enfield 1893

16 Yaxley v Norwich CBS

17 Great Wakering Rovers or FC Romania v Cogenhoe United

18 Tring Athletic v Berkhamsted

19 Welwyn Garden City v Biggleswade

20 Lordswood v Bracknell Town

21 Beckenham Town v Eastbourne Town

22 Horley Town v Baffins Milton Rovers

23 Walton & Hersham v Windsor

24 Crowborough Athletic v Westfield

25 Whitstable Town v Chichester City or Deal Town

26 Thatcham Town v Haywards Heath Town or Sevenoaks Town

27 Christchurch v Newport (IW)

28 Sholing v Blackfield & Langley

29 Plymouth Parkway v Westfields

30 Hamble Club v Horndean or Royal Wootton Bassett Town

31 Bridgwater Town v Melksham Town

32 Bradford Town v Team Solent or Tavistock