Chichester athletes in flying form at Oxford, Sutton and Portsmouth

Rachel Laurie represented Sussex at the South of England inter-counties championships in Oxford.

Selected to compete in the under-20 age group – and in the wet, windy and chilly conditions, the under-17 came sixth in the 200m final in 27.12sec.

In the difficult blustery conditions, she recorded a season’s best 1.26m in the hugh jump, and finished with a 2.51.88 PB 800m to tally up a personal-best total of 1710 points.

First-year under-15 Fleur Hollyer was Chichester’s only representative when she competed in the pentathlon at the Sussex combined events championships at Sutton.

Her long jump and shot were just short of her PBs, but using a new stride pattern for the first time, she set a new personnel best time of 14.98sec for the 75m hurdles.

In the difficult blustery conditions, she recorded a season’s best 1.26m in the hugh jump, and finished with a 2.51.88 PB 800m to tally up a personal-best total of 1710 points.

Sophie Dudman (under-13) gathered a crop of late-season personal bests at a sunny Mountbatten Centre in Havant AC’s end-of-season open meeting, clocking 14.0sec in the 100m and 28.9sec for the 200m.

Emily Russell (under-15) and Rosie Compton (under-17) battled it out on the home straight in the 200m to record 28.7 and 28.9sec respectively.

DAVID CHURCHER

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!