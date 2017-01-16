Chichester gym goes from strength to strength

A strength and conditioning gym at Chichester Rugby Club is celebrating its first anniversary.

Elitas Fitness Oaklands have been providing strength and conditioning services from their state-of-the-art fitness facility for players and members of the rugby club, as well as other Chichester residents.

Co-founder Ben Hanton said: “We have had a great first year, and have loved seeing such a variety of gym members coming through the door.

“While it is great working with rugby players and other sportsmen and women, it has been equally satisfying working with older individuals and others.

“Our private gym in Basin Road has been open for almost four years, and it is fantastic to see that people are starting to understand the huge benefits of this style of exercise, and that it’s becoming increasingly popular in the area.”

Head strength and conditioning coach at Elitas Fitness Oaklands and regular Chichester first XV player Aaron Davies has seen many of his younger clients from the rugby club move from the colts into the senior section.

He said: “Their physical preparation continues to be a focus as they prepare to push into the elite squad. The access to quality strength and conditioning equipment has been key to the development of many rugby Club players and will continue to be as the first team look to improve their league standing throughout the second half of the season.

“There is also a huge benefit to my non-rugby clientele in using strength and conditioning equipment that is not readily available in commercial gyms. This style of training, when implemented correctly, is really optimal for fat loss as well as enhancing athletic performance.”

Elitas pride themselves on their expertise in the field of strength and conditioning. They offer something different to a typical commercial gym. Their coaches have worked with international athletes in multiple sports and they have also built a great portfolio of body transformations with their regular clients.

They anticipate being busier than ever in the new-year period as more and more people make the transition into strength training from other forms of exercise. A more scientific approach to training is becoming more popular as facilities like this are making high-level coaching and elite strength and conditioning equipment available to members of the public.

More information about strength training and nutrition can be found at www.elitas.co.uk

