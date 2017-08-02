Chichester quartet compete at Sussex finals

Four Chichester Runners & AC athletes gained good experience competing at the Sussex under-13 track and field championships at Brighton.

Sophie Dudman had a busy day. She came second in the 75m final to take the silver medal in a personal-best 10.79sec.

In the boys’ events, Joe McLarnon won silver in the 1,200m in a time of 3.46.86sec (PB) and finished seventh in the 150m in 21.44sec.

A last-minute change to the event timetable saw a clash of the 70m hurdles final with the high jump – disrupting her preparations for both events. However, she still managed to claim the bronze in the hurdles (12.37sec) and silver in the high jump.

Cerys Dickinson came sixth in her heat of the 800m in a PB 2.41.13sec. She also recorded 3.49m in the long jump and 5.27m in the shot.

Meanwhile Barney McLarnon ran 2.47.00sec for sixth in the 800m heats and completed a 3.00m long jump.

* Chichester Runners & AC sprinter Sophie-Anne Haigh competed as a higher-claim athlete for Southampton AC in their UK Women’s Athletic League division-one meeting in Manchester, helping them win promotion to the prestigious Premier Division next season.

She recorded an excellent 12.34sec for third place in the 100m, but had to withdraw from her stronger event, the 200m, with an ankle strain. After treatment, she was able to take her place in the 4x100m relay, and run a fabulous second leg to help the team home in first place in 48.30sec and secure promotion.

In the same match, former Chichester member Nathalie Godden, now at Cardiff University, competed for Cardiff AC in the 100m hurdles and high jump.

