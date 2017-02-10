Dragonflyers start new year in fine style

Dragonflyers Trampoline Club started 2017 in style last month.

After taking a team of 14 members to Milton Keynes for an NDP competition, they came away with an impressive haul of 12 medals.

Dragonflyers’ squad, which included six making their national development event debut, collected six gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

As well as a fantastic medal haul, 12 team members gained national qualification scores, earning them the right to jump off next month for a spot in the regional squad.

Anya Johnston stole the show claiming two gold medals in the competition.

Her first came in the 15/16 years’ NDP level seven event, before following that up with the top prize in the Grade D trampoline competition.

As well as Johnston’s golden double, Ellie Morton, Manon Bailey, Rosie Budge and William Forden all took gold medals.

Morton collected her top prize in the NDP level 6 15/16 years’ event.

Young star Bailey claimed a gold medal in the seven-to-eight years’ NDP level 2 competition.

Forden’s gold came in the NDP level 1, then got Dragonflyers’ final gold in the Grade E Open.

All of the squad members left a lasting impressive on opposition head coaches with several commenting on some ‘stunning and beautiful routines’ from Dragonflyers.

