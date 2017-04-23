Felpham set to push boat out ... No Hadron colliders at Chichester

Officials at Felpham Sailing Club are on the lookout for people who fancy getting out on the water.

The club are inviting families to go and try sailing for just £5 at an event that’s part of the nationwide Push The Boat Out programme.

Sailing can be as physical or as relaxing as you want to make it, you can sail with others or on your own, do it competitively or potter about and just enjoy the gentle escape of being outside in the elements. Roger Belton

Their open event takes place on Saturday, May 13, at 10am.

Whether you’re completely new to the sport or looking to get back on the water, the RYA says Push the Boat Out is the perfect time to give it a go.

The nine-day nationwide event will see hundreds of people taking part in the sport with open days and taster sessions taking place at sailing clubs and centres across the country.

Roger Belton, RYA training principal at Felpham SC, said: “We’re inviting the local community to come down to have a go at sailing or windsurfing, see what the club have to offer and get involved. Who knows, you might just get hooked!”

There will be a host of activities taking place including trial sails with an experienced helm in a range of dinghies. They may be able to offer a ride on a powerboat too.

The charge is £5 for a taster sail. You will need to bring a towel, some spare dry clothes and be prepared to get wet. If you have a wetsuit that would be ideal.

FSC have some buoyancy aids. Beach shoes or trainers should be worn to avoid cuts. Tea, coffee and cakes will be available for a small charge. Lots of experienced people will be around to guide you through your experience and talk about what the club can offer you.

At 10am the club will be naming their two new Laser Pico dinghies and will host sponsors, Butlins, Abacus and Felpham Parish Council at the ceremony. All are welcome to attend.

Belton added: “Sailing can be as physical or as relaxing as you want to make it, you can sail with others or on your own, do it competitively or potter about and just enjoy the gentle escape of being outside in the elements.”

For more information on RYA Push the Boat Out visit www.rya.org.uk/go/ptbo

CHICHESTER

The first ever Hadron H2 open meeting was held at Chichester Yacht Club.

This is a new class of single-handed dinghy, the brainchild of Keith Callaghan, the doyen of dinghy designers and Merlin Rocket fame.

Just 12 have been built so far and five of these were competing in the meeting at Chichester.

Blue skies and force three to four winds were perfect for racing. Jack Holden from Arun YC convincingly won the trophy with three wins chased closely by Simon Hipkin (Walton and Frinton YC).

Hadron boatbuilder Callaghan was observing closely and presented the prizes, and was pleased to see there were no collisions.

The dinghy has a classic pedigree and is made from exotic materials which gives it a ultra-modern feel and very light touch.

Results - 1 Jack Holden, Arun YC, 2.0, 2 Simon Hipkin, Walton & Frinton YC, 4.0, 3 Richard Holden, Arun YC, 5.0, 4 Michael Paul Camps, Bosham SC, 8.0, 5 109 Nigel Cowan, CYC 9.0.

