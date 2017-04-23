Herbert’s back - and don’t his racing rivals know it

Luke Herbert is back on the racetrack in the Mazda MX-5 Supercup.

The 27-year-old from Bognor competed in the first round of the racing championship at Brands Hatch, clinching a stunning second-place finish against a 36-strong grid of competitors.

I was apprehensive about returning to motorsport after a year out but it felt like I’d never been away. Luke Herbert

“I was apprehensive about returning to motorsport after a year out but it felt like I’d never been away. I’m so glad to be racing again and cannot wait for the next round,” said Herbert.

“Thank you to my sponsors, Sussex Recycling Centre, Chichester Watersports, ACC Tyres and McEwan Wealth Management. Thanks also to my dad, my girlfriend and everybody who came to support us.”

Problems with the car in Friday’s practice session saw a very late night and early morning on Saturday as the team hurried to replace the car’s gearbox but thanks to everybody’s hard work and dedication, the car was race-ready and brought home two fourth places and a coveted second-place podium finish and trophy.

Herbert will start the next round on May 6 at Cadwell Park in North Yorkshire in third place out of 40 drivers in the championship and hopes to bring home another trophy.

