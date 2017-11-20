Jansz clinches success for Bognor squash aces

Bognor’s first team recorded only their second win of the season when they welcomed close neighbours Middleton to Hawthorn Road.

Bognor were missing key players through injury and George Porter, a junior, stepped up at No5 and acquitted himself well against Paul Elliott, coming back to level at 1-1 before the visitor wrapped up the next two games, winning 11-8, 9-11, 11-7,11-5.

Bognor’s fourth string was Zoe Shardlow and she went a game down against Ian Graham before settling into her game to take the next two and then outlasting Graham in the tight fourth – score 5-11, 11-6, 11-9, 14-12.

Jon Corke for the home team had a more straightforward match in the third-string contest, beating Mark Phillips in straight games 11-3, 11-3, 11-8 to give Bognor the lead.

But Charles Fuente restored parity for the visitors when he beat Bognor’s Glenn Peskett. The home player was returning from injury and in only his second team match of the season was not in his usual sharp form, losing a tight first game before Fuente took the next two comfortably, winning 12-10, 11-3, 11-4.

Bonus points would be decided by the top-string match and Bognor’s Greg Jansz played a captain’s role in securing victory, coming back twice to level and edging a hard fought decider – score 5-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9.

This gave Bognor a 3-2 win and 15 points to Middleton’s nine.

Both Bognor teams have away fixtures before the next match at Hawthorn Road on Friday, November 24, when the second team host Bluecoats Sports.