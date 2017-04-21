Members day fun at Goodwood Pony Club

Goodwood Pony Club had the perfect weather for its annual members day.

Held at the club field, next door to Oakwood School, on Wednesday, the day consisted of riding and games, including an Easter egg hunt.

Alice Parks,15. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks170846-1

Committee member Sarah Simpson said: “We were very lucky to be blessed with glorious weather, it was perfect for a day’s riding as it was dry and not too hot.

“We had a good turnout of 22 members, with ages ranging from seven years old to 18 years old. We had five small groups.

“The day included two hours’ training with the club’s professional instructors in the morning and another two hours in the afternoon, these included lessons in show jumping, cross country, dressage and mounted games.

“The members also enjoyed a picnic lunch with fun team games and the day was finished of with an Easter egg hunt.”

Evie Benfield, seven, Lola Dymock, ten, Findley Hill, seven and Alex O'Boyle, 11, hunting for Easter eggs. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks170846-4

The next event will be an open charity show, to be held on Sunday, May 28. There will be something for everyone, from showing classes and gymkhana games to show jumping and working hunter classes.

Goodwood Pony Club is all about having fun while learning, making lots of new friends and enjoying great lessons in all pony club activities.

Sarah said: “We are a small, very friendly branch formed in 1989 with members ranging from three to 21.

“Based in the picturesque grounds of Goodwood House, by kind permission of the Duke and Duchess of Richmond and Gordon, we hold many events, including our very popular residential camp in August. We also use other local venues.

Bethany Stonefrost,14. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks170846-2

“If you are interested in competing we regularly send teams out to other pony club competitions in all disciplines. We also encourage our members to take their pony club efficiency tests and badges, including the rider and road safety test.”

For more information, contact one of the committee members, visit branches.pcuk.org/goodwood for details or get in touch via Facebook.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk

2 – Like our Facebook page at Chichester Observer Facebook

3 – Follow us on Twitter at @Chiobserver

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.