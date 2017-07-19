Three out of four ain’t bad... Chichester still in Top form

Have your say

There’s action from half a dozen local clubs in this week’s bowls round-up.

Read the reports and results below ... get involved in the coverage by sending your reports and pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk - and why not ask for an Observer photographer to visit your club?

WITTERINGS

Witterings 71 East Preston 59

Scores (friendly): Mike King, Glyn Dobson, Julie Mulligan (skip) lost 18-11; Paul Chivers, Judy Bangs Lindsay Bangs (skip) won 15-14; Sheila Currel, Brian Barnes, Gwilym Morgan (skip) lost 23-10; Dave Gibbons, Diane Leach, Ray Stephens (skip) won 35-4.

Witterings 25 Chichester 51

In the BM League, Chichester had a comfortable win on both rinks taking all six points.

Scores (Wittering names first): Sue Dobson, Stuart Hooker, Gwilym Morgam (skip) lost 20-9 to Chris Hobbs, Terry Wiseman & Ronnie Pickering ; Diane Leach, Glyn Dobson, Carole Tuffin (skip) lost 31-16 to Les Etherington, Colin Spicer & Betty Spicer.

Witterings 64 Pagham 30

Wittering ladies won on all three rinks of this friendly.

Scores: Val Hooker, Judy Bangs and Anne May (s) beat A Burrell, A Calvert, J Wells lost 19-11

19-11; Helen Mason, Margaret Bowell and Barbara Newman(s) beat H Dear, E Terry, M Donaldson 25-10; Sheila Currell, Sue Dobson and Julie Mulligan (s) beat S Read, J Cowley, A Ross 20-9.

Witterings 47 Hotham 18

A win on both rinks earned six BM League points.

Scores: Marion Corbett, Glyn Dobson, Gwilym Morgan (skip) won 21-13; Nigel Miller, Ros Hanbury, Brian Barnes (skip) won 26-5.

Witterings 50 Worthing Pav B 98

A tough match for Witterings in the WS League saw them lose on all four rinks.

Scores: Ron Prior, Mike King, Fred Knotts, Ray Stephens (s) lost 19-12; Colin Carter, Brian Smethurst, Mark White, Ken Clark (s) lost 26-14; Paul Chivers, Glyn Dobson, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) lost 27-9; Stuart Hooker, Nige Miller, Brian Barnes, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 26-15.

Witterings 52 Pulborough 84

Scores (WS League): Paul Chivers, Glyn Dobson, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 20-13; Stuart Hooker, Brian Barnes, Gwilym Morgan, Dave Bell (s) lost 16-14; Doug Holden, Steve Thomas, Alan Somerville, Fred Knotts (s) lost 29-10; Nige Miller, Bryan Smethurst, Colin Carter, Ken Clark (s) lost 26-8.

CHICHESTER

Chichester 4 Hurstpierpoint 1

Chichester continue to make steady progress in the National Top Club competition by beating Hurstpierpoint by four disciplines to one.

As in previous rounds Chichester made an excellent start with David Schofield winning the two woods 16-8 and Peter Whale the singles 21-13.

Kevin Ball and Brian Butler (skip) won the pairs 22-18 and Les Etherington, Stuart Meyer, Brian Talmage and Nick Anderson (skip) won the fours 23-10.

The triple of Gerry Jackson, Tony Hardgrove and Peter Green (skip) lost 16-12. But this was another superb overall victory. In the next round Chichester will be at home to Hove and Kingsway.

Chichester 39 Burgess Hill 35

In a tight finish in the second round of the Over 60’s Mixed Two Fours National Tony Allcock Trophy, Chichester beat Burgess Hill.

Scores: Chris Hobbs, Stuart Meyer, Betty Spicer and David Schofield (skip) won 22-17; Les Etherington, Bridget Collins, Wendy Adams and Derek Leach (skip) lost 18-17.

In the next round, the area final, Chichester will visit Eastbourne BC.

Chichester 47 East Preston 17

With both rinks being successful at home and away, Chichester won the area final in the County Double Fours for the Abergavenny Cup against East Preston.

This was an outstanding win by Chichester who are through to the county last eight, where they will meet Worthing Pavilion BC.

Scores: Home: Peter Whale, Kevin Ball, David Schofield and Nick Anderson (skip) won 26-8; Away: Gary Miller, Derek Leach, Simon Tooley and Mick Page (skip) won 21-9.

Norfolk B 69 Chichester B 81

In their West Sussex League division-three match at Norfolk, Chichester collected eight points.

Scores: Stuart Wilson, Joe Dyke, Keith Burt, Peter White (skip) lost 24-20; Tony Daines, Bernard Money, Gary Miller, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 21-17; John Williams, Les Shipp, Peter Merritt, Chris Wade (skip) won 17-10; Terry Wiseman, Nigel Dearman, Cole Porter, Michael Hannant (skip) won 24-18.

Chichester A 82 Worthing Pavilion A 84

Chichester A entertained Worthing Pavilion in a close West Sussex League match and although Chichester lost by just two shots they picked up only two points.

Scores: Peter Green, Kevin Ball, Brian Butler, Clive Benham (skip) won 28-13; Guy Buckle, Tony Hardgrove, Jim Davis, Peter Whale (skip) lost 22-20; Les Etherington, Brian Talmage, Simon Tooley, Mick Page (skip) lost 25-16; Gerry Jackson, David Schofield, Gary Miller, Derek Leach (skip) lost 24-18.

Tarring Priory 69 Chichester 81

Chichester travelled to Tarring Priory for a friendly and won by 12 shots.

Scores: Les Etherington, Roy Anscombe, Nigel Dearman, Tony Hardgrove (skip) won 19-17; Tony Daines, Charles Campling, Les shipp, Chris Wade (skip) won 16-14; Duncan Gray, Joe Dyke, Keith Burt, Peter White (skip) won 21-20; Chris Corbett, Bernard Money, John Walters, Brian Talmage (skip) won 25-18.

Chichester 38 Worthing Pavilion 36

After beating Worthing Pavilion by two shots, Chichester are through to the third round of the County Double Rink.

Scores: Home: Jean Hole, Bridget Collins, Sue Miles & Denise Latter drew 18-18; Away: Chris Hobbs, Debbie Hogg, Wendy Adams & Betty Spicer won 20-18.

FISHBOURNE

A trip to Graffham ended in a 41-37 defeat for Fishbourne.

At home to West Dean, Fishbourne lost 43-39.

Against Witterings, at home in the BM League, there was a good win for Fishbourne by 37-26. In the friendly, Witterings won 29-25.

Away to Petworth, Fishbourne were not comfortable on the all-weather surface and lost 54-24 in the BM League. They also lost the friendly.

Fishbourne hosted Midhurst in a four-triple friendly – Fishbourne won 69-62. Fishbourne were well beaten at home by a strong Arundel team, 78-40.

LITTLE SPAIN

Little Spain had a fine win away to RAFA at Bognor. Little Spain won on three of the four rinks and by 63-53.

Scores: Mike Pointer, Chris Bond and Tony Dann (skip) won 16-15; John Ballinger, Chris Lankshear and Iain Mayzes (s) won 20-8; Geoff Tipper, Jackie Mayzes and Trevor Plaistow (s) lost 15-10; Ken Ambrose, Barbara Bond and Jim Lankshear (s) won 17-15.

There are new leaders in the club’s Internal Friday League. Team C – Geoff Tipper, Chris Lankshear, Chris Bond and Sylvia Ballinger – have stormed to the top and will hope to stay there and lift the Gordon Simmons Trophy.

Val Palmer and Jenny Gibson competed for Little Spain in the County unbadged trixie pairs competition in zone B group one.

Having seen off pairs from the Witterings, Arundel, Bognor and another side from Little Spain in previous rounds, they now faced a Worthing Pavilion duo for a place in the semi-finals.

Little Spain were losing 9-2 after three ends but Palmer and Gibson doggedly fought back. The scoring was very close until the final end when Pavilion’s Sue Gubbins and Sharon Pratt prevailed to win 21-19.

It was a great match played in a terrific atmosphere s and a great advert for Little Spain BC and bowls in general.

Little Spain held their second spoons drive competition of the season and Barbara Bond, Peter Armsby and Geoff Spicer (skip) emerged as winners and received their trophies from club president Trevor Palmer.

WEST DEAN

Flansham 85 West Dean 52

West Dean were away to Flansham but won on only one of four rinks.

Scores: Ian Morrison, Tony Bleach, Jim Sharrod [s] won 21-12; Pam Patterson, Peter Merrith, David Turner [s] lost 18-11; Ann Hiscock, Chris Warrington, Phil Muggeridge [s] lost 20-16; Wendy Cooper, Bill Cooper, John Butterworth [s] lost 35-4.

West Dean 67 Rogate 32

In this home match, West Dean were the comfortable winners on all three rinks.

Scores: Chris Warrington, Ian Morrison, Tony Boxall [s] won 22-8; Pam Patterso, David Turner, Phil Muggeridge [s] won 17-16; Ann Hiscock, Bob Holman, John Butterworth [s] won 28-8.

CRABLANDS

Crablands ladies fourss won their county semi-final at Preston Park (Brighton) to progress to the national finals at Leamington Spa.

Chris Lewendon, Grace Humphreys, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles beat Hurstpierpoint.

Chris Lewendon and Sue Blyth failed to overcome Leah Taylor and Helen Jones from Worthing Pavillion in the pairs in a well- contested match.

Best wishes to Lorraine Kuhler who was injured in a match for England in Wales and who should have played in this match.

Carol Bowles lost to Kate Sayers in a thrilling Singles match.

Crablands men gained four points against Bognor but lost 88-76.

Scores: Jim Tyrrell, Alan Blyth, Tony Dade and Ian Ford won 22-19; Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey won 23-22; Mick Campbell, Rod Shambrook, John Cornwell and Les Jewiss lost 25-18; Alan Bateman, Albert Humphreys, Mark Heasman and Derek Adams lost 22-13.

Crablands played Aldingbourne at home in a friendly and won 89-41.

Scores: Jo Green, Ron Eastland and Frank Carrie won 23-7; Denny Terry, Grace Humphreys and Jim Saunders won 25-10; Margaret Whittle, Joan Taylor and Barbara Chandler won 20-11; Richard Green, Eddie Willcocks and Lil Tuck won 21-13.

Crablands hosted Norfolk BC in the BM League but lost all the points.

Scores: Richard Green, Melva Bateman and Rod Shambrook lost 19-17; Lew Lewendon, Carole Cornwell and Doug Muncey lost 18-14; (friendly): Jo Green, Jack Freeborough and Peter Blackman won 21-16.

Crablands ladies lost in the Double Rink competition to Southwater.

Scores: home, Val Foyle, Joan Adams, Sue Blyth and Cynthia Ruler lost 23-15; Away, Chris Lewendon, Mollie Back, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles lost 20-16.

Two rinks of ladies travelled to Purbrook in Hampshire with two rinks from Witterings to play in an invitation match against Portsmouth and District Ladies.

Crablands rinks Margaret Whittle, Elaine Sadler, Joan Adams and Pat Terry, and Sylvia Gray, Melva Bateman, Carole Cornwell and Val Foyle were successful.

Crablands’ finalists in their men’s pairs competition are known.

John Cornwell and Mark Heasman will play Tony Dade and Derek Clacey after exciting semi-finals.

MIDDLETON

ks170954

Middleton v Maltravers

Resplendent in their respective team colours, 24 lady bowlers, representing Middleton and Maltravers, gathered at Middleton for a friendly. The match was played in good spirit with the home team winning three games to one.

Scores: Lee Davidson, Jane Nurse, Sonia Denny won 18-13; Judy Ludley, Maureen Bravington, Val Maher lost 27-7; Rosalyn Green, Pam Leach, Pat Eccles won 26-9; Sandra Shere, Muriel Fox, Rosemary Gregory won 16-14.

Middleton 63 Petworth 104

Halfway through the season, just 12 points separate the top and bottom teams of the West Sussex League division three. So although Middleton men currently prop up the table, there is still a lot to play for.

Scores: Stan Jackson, Bernard Booker, Jim Maher, Gary Steventon lost 30-16; Peter Hall, Bryan Kingswell, Trevor Finch, Andrew Nurse won 20-17; Chopsy Chapman, Peter Lush, Ian Hart, John Graham lost 19-20; Ken Walker, Terry Bridge, Keith Berkley, Bob Colvin lost 8-27

Middleton 2 points Petworth 8 points

Meanwhile, there is better news for Middleton’s mixed team playing in the Brooks Motors League. Middleton has moved into the middle of the pack after winning away from home against Pagham.

Middleton 44

Pagham 32

Pat Eccles, Ian Hart, John Graham won 21-14; Ann Steventon, Peter Lush, Andrew Nurse

won 23-18. Middleton 6 points

Friendly: July Ludley, John Ludley, Terry Bridge lost 10-28

BOGNOR

Bognor A played Norfolk at Littlehampton but lost 85-69 scoring four points from two winning rinks.

Scores: M Conolly, J Christensen, D Ford, T Sayerswon won 24-17; D Jackson, N Hatfield, N Waddock, R Gardner won 19-15.

Bognor A played Crablands at Waterloo Square and won 88-76, scoring six points.

Scores: D Parker, P Lichfield, K Taylor, S Soames won 25-18; T Arnold, J Christensen, D Ford, T Sayers won 22-13.

PAGHAM

In a BM League game with Petworth, Pagham lost 36-35. They won the friendly.

Scores: A Ross, D Vaughan, P Mayoss lost 23-10; H Dear, L Smith, R Dear won 25-13; (friendly): J Warner, J Stocker, S Stocker won 29-10.

Still in the BM League, two Pagham triples lost 44-32 to Middleton. Pagham won the associated friendly.

Scores: A Burrell, P Burrell, K Robini lost 21-14; J Cowley, J Cowley, P Mayoss lost 23-18; (friendly): D Westcott, J Stocker,` S Stocker won 28-10.

In the ladies league against Maltravers, Pagham won 35-28 and took the friendly honours.

Scores: S Read, A Burrell, M Donaldson, S Stocker won 25-12; H Dear, J Warner, J Cowley, C Mayoss lost 16-10; (friendly): J Mumford, E Terry, A Calvert, A Ross won 21-15.

MIDHURST

In the first round of the Three Counties Presidents Cup, Midhurst beat Headley by nine shots

Scores: Home, Howard Seymour, Anne Chuter, Terry Berry & Paul Chuter won 18-13; Away, Catherine Dixon, Jack Lee, Dave King & Gerald Dixon won 20 -16.

Rowledge A 52 Midhurst A 45

In their Three Counties League match, Midhurst lost by seven shots.

Scores: Jack Lee, Anne Chuter & Gerald Dixon lost 27-10; Malcolm Hutchings, Terry Berry & Paul Chuter won 22-11; Catherine Dixon, Bob Butterfield & Dave King lost 15-13. Midhurst A 1pt Rowledge A 4pts.

Midhurst B 47 Rogate B 50

Midhurst B lost their return match with Rogate B by three shots.

Scores: Stella Tait, Colin Downham & Roger Brindle won 16-15; Alan Ricketts, Howard Seymour & Phil Kingswell lost 21-18; Richard Softly, Phil Wells & Stuart Largan lost 14-13. Midhurst B 1pt, Rogate B 4pts.

Petersfield 47 Midhurst 48

In a friendly at Petersfield, Midhurst won overall by one shot.

Scores: Richard Softly, Dot Berry & Gerald Dixon won 21-8; Michael Dj Smith, Howard Seymour & Catherine Dixon lost 19-13; Jean Adams, Delphine Clark & Terry Berry lost 20-14.

Fishbourne 69 Midhurst 52

Midhurst visited Fishbourne and went down by 17 shots.

Scores: Lilly Kingswell, Howard Seymour & Malcolm Hutchings lost 22-15; Jean Adams, Alan Ricketts & Phil Kingswell drew 15-15; Stella Taite, Delphine Clark & Phil Wells won 17-13; Jack Jurado, Roger Brindle & Terry Berry lost 19-15.

PETWORTH

Petworth enjoyed a convincing 8-2 home win - 104-63 in shots - in glorious weather against Middleton in the West Sussex League.

Scores: Stan Enticknap, Richard Stevens, Russell Stallibrass and Marc Lancaster won 30-16; Bill Bryder, Nigel Flynn, Mick Booth and Bob Murray lost 20-17; Ron Elliott, Dan Butler, David Mustard and Mick Monk won 20-19; Selwyn Hall, Barry Stanton, Barry Forey and Bob Turner won 37-8. 8pts to Petworth, 2pts Middleton.

