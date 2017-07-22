Watch out for that sand in the bowler’s run-up...

The Sussex Cricket Foundation linked up with West Wittering Estate and Chance to Shine to bring cricket to the beach over three sunny days.

The initiative brought four schools – Chichester Free School, West Wittering, Bosham and Bury together to play in some fun festival matches and there were big hits and diving catches aplenty.

The SCF are always looking to attract new players and spread the word about cricket in different ways and this scheme has encouraged a number of youngsters to continue playing at their local club.

SCF development officer for the area Carl Tupper said: “We are very lucky to have such an amazing facility in West Wittering beach. The estate is open to allowing us to try new initiatives such as this.

“We hope that this event can grow each year and that more and more schools have the chance to experience cricket in a different way.”

As well as supporting cricket clubs across the county, the SCF provide cricket coaching all year round in local schools. Find out how your school can get involved by emailing carl.tupper@sussexcricket.co.uk

The Sussex Cricket Foundation annual six-a-side competition reached West Wittering Cricket Club.

Teams from West Wittering, Selsey and Pagham competed in a group format followed by the final between West Wittering seconds and Pagham. It was won by Pagham who will take part in finals day at Hove on Sunday, September 17.

There was excellent support for all sides and a great turnout of juniors who were treated to a coaching session by SCCC staff, including Harry Finch and Delray Rawlins.

The day raised nearly £500 for the SCF, which will contribute towards the success of DIScoverABILITY Day in 2018. For more information on this event, visit http://sussexcricketfoundation.co.uk/cricket/disability-day

Purbrook v Emsworth

Hants League division four

Unbeaten leaders Emsworth made the short trip to Purbrook and extended their winning run to nine games.

Emsworth elected to bat in overcast conditions. James Swaine and Mike Norris got them off to a flying start, reaching a 100 partnership in only 15 overs with Swaine passing 50.

Norris edged one behind before batting started to seem difficult. Swaine was out lbw and Akshat Mehta run out shortly afterwards.

Barrie James and Lewis Roberts both fell in same over hitting the ball in the air.

Anthony Norris hit the ball out of the park with a 26-ball 43 which included four sixes. Emsworth totalled 241 – decent but probably short of what Emsworth expected.

Purbrook had a reasonable start before Rob Norris struck twice. Purbrook kept the scoring rate up before Mike Offord and Lewis Roberts came on.

With Mike Offord claiming two wickets and the scoring rate dropping, Emsworth were back in control. Anthony Norris capped a brilliant day when he came on to bowl in 29th over and started to take wickets.

Rob Norris and Lee Gray chipped in with a wicket each and Emsworth bowled out Purbrook in the last over for 158 with Anthony Norris claiming 4-21 from eight overs for maximum points, keeping them top.

This Sunday, Selsey Cricket Club host a match in memory of Dave Clarke, who passed away suddenly last month. He was a prominent member of the cricket club and a well-respected coach and supporter of local football.

He has been a coach for the Chichester City Boys, where his two sons Joe and Ollie still play. During his time playing for the cricket club, he had captained the Sunday XI in which he maintained and upheld the spirit of how Sunday cricket should be played.

He also captained the second XI and in the 2015 season guided them to promotion. His attitude was competitive in league cricket ensuring discipline and a winning mentality. He was a gritty batsman who always claimed that the ball should be hit along the deck and can be recalled hitting only one six.

He had a shuffling bowling action, not always popular with the groundsman as he was often likely to ruin the run-ups.

The game on Sunday will be between friends and colleagues from the local football and cricket fraternity. The teams will be selected on the day and anyone wishing to be considered should be at the ground by 1.30pm. Players are asked to wear whites, or at least a white shirt.

In the splendour of Petworth Park, Kirdford took on the newly reformed Petworth Park team on their brand-new wicket.

With Petworth House at one end of the wicket and the South Downs at the other, there was no shortage of views, and it was only a pity that the same could not be said of the cricket in the middle.

It is hoped this will become an annual fixture.

Put into bat on an artificial pitch, Kirdford lost five wickets in very short time with only 32 on the board. However a handy partnership between Chip Charman and Rich Davies projected Kirdford above 75 and Ben Simpson added some lust blows at the end to take them to 88 off their 20 overs.

Kirdford really felt they were in with a chance as the outfield was slow and it was a difficult scoring day. With some dark clouds scudding in Petworth Park CC started their reply, and at the 12-over mark had only just made 50 with the loss of three wickets.

Kirdford’s bowlers were disciplined and the fielding exceptional, but Petworth made it over the line with a few balls to spare.

Ashling v Portchester Staff XI

The annual match with the schoolteachers was progressing along traditional lines with the visitors in batting difficulties, before the last pair came to the wicket with only 73 on the board.

PE teachers Dave Smith (85*) and Adam Shaul (30*) added 124 for the final wicket to post a challenging 197. Warren Turner’s early 4-13 came before the late onslaught.

Openers Steve Harvey (43) and Warren Turner (48) got the hosts off to a solid reply, but wickets started to tumble and only Gavin Coyle (20) and Ben Anscombe (14) were able to muster double figures.

The innings eventually fell short on 161 all out to leave the staff team with a rare victory. Eight bowlers represented Portchester with Simon Skinner and Shaul taking two wickets each.

Lavant v IBM (South Hants)

Lavant elected to bat on a warm, overcast afternoon. Both Lavant’s openers were bowled by balls that barely bounced and shot along the ground. The Berkley brothers, Danny and Peter, set about the IBM bowling hitting boundary after boundary into the trees around the pitch.

Danny raced to 50 and was eventually bowled for 84. Peter reached his 50 before offering a return catch to Hicks, the pick of the IBM bowlers.

Peter Hall and Alex and Robin Burford added more runs allowing Lavant to declare at 221 for seven.

IBM started their reply with lusty blows from Tate but wickets tumbled at the other end thanks to fine bowling from Alex Burford and Kieran Nash.

Nash took four for 23 in seven overs. IBM dug in with Hicks scoring a rapid 38 and despite Tate retiring hurt with a muscle strain the game ended in a draw with IBM ending on 138 for eight.

Bognor U14 v Middleton U1

Junior League Under-14 Bowl

At the Regis Oval, Middleton won the toss and chose to bat but were checked by the zesty Marcus Eaton-Hennah, the burly Elvis Millen and the demure Benny Cooper, who all bagged two wickets each to restrict the visitors to 64-7.

The dashing blades of Charlie Jays (20) and Taylor Jaycocks (16) meant the target was chased down as Bognor won a close game by three wickets. Seamer Sazzad Hossain struck the winning runs in his last colts game for Bognor.

