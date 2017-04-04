Great artistry and microscopic detail combine as Clive McBain exhibits in Chichester

Chichester’s Oxmarket Centre of Arts hosts an exhibition by artists Clive McBain, his daughter Tabitha and her partner Peter Clothier (April 11-16).

Graffham-based Clive said: “My work is the usual mix of highly-detailed paintings. Fans of my work will not be disappointed and will be able to view a number of new works which I’m particularly proud of. Many of my works take weeks to complete and inevitably this is reflected in the price of an original. However, many of the paintings will be heavily reduced, hopefully making a few sales possible.”

Love of detail and its meticulous rendering are Clive’s hallmarks. It is this microscopic vision which is so suited to his favourite subjects. Clive has sold illustrations and paintings worldwide. His work has been featured in ITV Meridian television and extensively in the Sussex press. He has exhibited in London and across the south and has had six two-week solo exhibitions at Petworth House to great acclaim.

Tabitha will be exhibiting her highly-decorative paintings of animals and birds which are inspired by medieval illuminated manuscripts and bestiaries. Peter will exhibit his cold cast bronze sculptures of hares.

