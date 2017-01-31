Slindon College students show their skills in Arundel

Youngsters from Slindon College – a school for children with learning difficulties – are showing their art at Arundel Museum until February 9.

Art teacher Jo Middleton said: “Slindon College is a specialist school for boys aged seven-18 years. An exhibition currently on display at Arundel Museum focuses on creativity and expression and showcases a small selection of the high quality of work that is produced within lower school, GCSE and A Level.

“With numbers maintained at around 85 boys, classes contain no more than 12 pupils. The staff to pupil ratio is also high, and there is great emphasis on supporting individual needs, as well as boys with Dyslexia, AD(H)D and mild ASD, such as Asperger’s Syndrome.

“The whole school ethos is to allow freedom of expression, explore possibilities and most importantly allow the boys to develop their own sense of self and promote this exploration in a safe and nurturing manner.

“The art exhibition has increased the boys’ confidence and self-esteem. Many pupils, whose work is on display, have said they loved seeing their work as a collection and being presented in such a professional environment. All the pupils have achieved so much. They are proud to have their work on display and that it is of a high enough standard to be included in an exhibition that is presented to the public.

“It shows you the potential of what could be in the future.”

www.slindoncollege.co.uk.

