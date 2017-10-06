The Nutcracker comes to Bognor Regis

Russian National Ballet bring The Nutcracker to Bognor’s Alexandra Theatre on Thursday, October 12 (tickets 01243 861010).

Spokeswoman Julia Ignatowa said: “It will be a wonderful treat full of glitter for the whole family! Join us for an unforgettable journey in the run-up to Christmas and be part of the magic as it unfolds.

“Russian National Ballet has entertained thousands of people over the years, delivering high-quality ballet. This company is known for its attention to detail and more particularly for its dramatisation in dance of the beauty that this ballet is known for.

“We specialise in promoting Russian culture and aim to bring a vast variety of shows from the most popular repertoire of classical ballet. No experience is needed to enjoy these classics. Our sets and costume designs, as well as the informative programmes make the productions very accessible and most of all, enjoyable.

“The new production will delight and mesmerise the audience. The Nutcracker is a vibrant classical ballet. A family orientated production with the fairy tale element and some added glitz from the stunning new costumes.

“The Nutcracker, written by E T A Hoffman, follows the adventures of a young girl Marie who is given a Nutcracker doll for Christmas, enters a dream like land of magic where she soon discovers the Nutcracker prince and dances with the beautiful snowflakes.”

Set designer Lubov Sidelnikova added: “The Nutcracker is a delightful fairy tale with a gemstone of Tchaikovsky’s music. I wanted to embed the set design of the ballet as the perfect dream of a flawless world where everyone is happy and good always triumphs over evil. People are always trying to beautify their life and through beauty we try to create harmony and joy. In the set design of The Nutcracker I tried to create a sense of lightness and convey a celebration mood.”

