LISTINGS: Thursday 6 April to Thursday 13 April

Below are the listings for the Observer area from Thursday 6 April up to and including Thursday 13 April. To submit your event for inclusion email details to listings@chiobserver.co.uk

Please note we can never guarantee that an event will be included.

Thursday, April 6

CHICHESTER

ART: Chichester Art Society. 10am. A demonstration by Heather Jolliffe, teacher and artist: ‘A local scene in acrylic’. At the Basil Shippam Centre, Tozer Way, (off St. Pancras), Chichester, PO19 7LG. For more information, see chi-art-soc.org

GROUP: CancerWise Open House - 10.30am - 12pm at Tavern House, Basin Road, Chichester, PO19 8DU - Laughter yoga with Diane Findlater

TALK: Illustrated talk at The Friends’ Meeting House, Priory Road (opposite Priory Park), entitled The Selsey Lifeboat, when our guest speaker will be Cllr John Connor. The meeting will start at 10 am with coffee and biscuits, raffle, bring & buy; also meet your councillors when city, district & county councillors will be available to answer members’ questions on topics of concern. The talk begins at 10.30am, followed by questions from the audience. Coffee follows at about 11.30am with raffle draw, notices. Members, guests and visitors warmly welcomed.On-street parking for one hour max; main car parks recommended at Little London, New Park Centre, Northgate, Market Avenue.

TALK: Talks at Six: 500 Years: Reformation or Revolution? This talk by Graig Gershater will review the key events of the Reformation including England ‘the King’s great matter’ and the birth of the English Reformation and consequences that continue to reverberate down the centuries. 6.15pm-6.45pm at New Park Cinema, New Park Road, Chichester. Free admission. Complimentary drinks and snacks available. Book online at www.talksatsix.co.uk or simply drop in.

Friday, April 7

BOGNOR

MUSIC: 60 minutes of classical music. The concert will start at 7.30pm in the Studio Room of the Regis Centre on the sea front in Bognor Regis, PO21 1BL. Roger Clayden (cello) & Christopher Taylor (piano), Blake Kiely (trumpet & soprano trombone), and Sue Goff, Christina Brian, Michael Boustead (plastic trombone)

TALK: A talk by Ian Crammond for Bognor Regis Twinning Association entitled “The Middle East: A commitment too far”. 7.30pm at Aldwick Parish Rooms, 88 Pryors Lane, Bognor Regis, PO21 4JF. £5 to include tea/coffee & cake. To book a place contact David Roche on 01243 264919.

CHICHESTER

FAIR: Chichester Cathedral Friends will hold the Spring Fair in the Vicars’ Hall from 10am-12pm. Entrance £2 which includes coffee and biscuits.

TALK: Chichester Literary Society welcomes Robert Booth on “ Always and Only Venice”. 7.15pm at St George’s Hall, Cleveland Rd, Chichester, PO19 7AD. An exploration of that enchanted city greatly helped with words by Max Beerbohm, James Morris, Dirk Bogarde, Frederick Rolfe (Baron Corvo) and Noel Coward. You will also hear about a haunted statue, why and when the owner of Palazzo Labia threw all his gold and silver plate into a canal, the collapse of the Campanile, the last great ball in Europe, the World’s first ever aerial bombing, how to elect a Doge and what’s special about treacle made in Venice. Do join us. New members welcome!

Saturday, April 8

CHICHESTER

CONCERT: Chichester Symphony Orchestra spring concert is at St Paul’s Church, Chichester, at 7.30pm. The programme is Grieg Peer Gynt’s Suites 1 and 2 and Brahms 3rd Symphony. Tickets are £12, or £10 concessions, £5 students and under 16s free, and are available on the door, or from Chichester Office Supplies 4 Crane Street, Chichester.

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 2pm from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

GRAFFHAM

MARKET: Graffham Easter Market 2017, 10.30am to 3pm at Empire Hall, Graffham, GU28 0QB. Graffham Easter Market is the main fundraising event of the calendar for the Empire Hall. This year we have lots of new stalls and activities and some old favourites. Stalls will include wine and cheese, meats, crafts, jewellery, gifts, plants, items for the garden and much much more. A café will be selling teas, coffees, cakes and quiches for consumption. There will be a home produce stall and an Easter Egg hunt (for the younger ones). Finally, there will be a repeat of the Extravagant Raffle and the introduction of a fabulous (yes fabulous) Silent Auction. All this for an entrance fee of £1, entrance tickets can be redeemed for a cup of tea or coffee or a glass of squash AND under 12s have free entrance.

TANGMERE

FAIR: Tangmere Village Centre spring fair takes place from 2pm - 4pm. Lots of stalls, including Easter gifts and decorations, bric-a-brac, Easter egg hunt, tombola and, of course, refreshments with home-made cakes. Tangmere Village Centre is in Malcolm Road, Tangmere, PO20 2HS.

Sunday, April 9

CHICHESTER

EVENTS: Chichester Model Engineers in Blackberry Lane, Chichester, PO19 7FS, will be holding a ‘Steam on Sunday’ open afternoon, with train rides, between 2pm and 5pm. Admission is free; each ticket for a ride on a train is only £1. Further information is on Chichester Model Engineers website: www.cdsme.co.uk or by phone to: 07954 – 051594.

FILM: The Albany Film Competition is an annual event between amateur film clubs in and around West Sussex. This year it is the turn of Chichester Film and Video Makers (CFVM) to host it, because we won it last year. This year there are seven films entered in the competition from five clubs. These films, based on the theme ‘Drama Queen’, will be shown and judged on the day. Held at The Newell Centre, Tozer Way, Chichester, PO19 7LG. 2pm: Doors open; 2.30pm: welcome and introductions; 2.40pm: screening of entries. The total running time of the films (including judge’s time) will be just under two hours so, at approximately 4.30pm there will be an interval during which refreshments will be available and the judges reach their verdicts. This will be followed, at about 5.15pm by the judges’ comments then results and the presentation of awards. The cost of entry will be £7 which will include a cream tea. There will also be a raffle which will be drawn during the refreshment interval. Anyone interested in amateur films and film making is welcome to attend and experience at first hand the skill and expertise shown in the making of these films. CFVM (www.cfvm.org.uk) meet every other Tuesday from September to May in St. Pancras Church Hall, St. Pancras, Chichester, PO19 4LJ. Our next meeting is on 12 th April 2017 when we will be having our own annual competition. Please come along and see what we can do. Entry is free.

WALK: Enjoy the spring morning and join us for a guided walking tour of the highlights of Chichester. An easy 90 minute walk uncovering the richness and diversity of Chichester’s past from its Roman origins to the present day. Meet 11.30am at the Cathedral Bell Tower, West Street. £6pp, under 12s free. For further information visit the Chichester Tour Guide website at http://www.chtg.co.uk; email: info@chtg.co.uk: or call 01243 850533.

EARTHAM

WALK: Please come on an 8 mile walk with a friendly group, The South West Sussex Ramblers. Meet at 10am at Eartham Woods car park[SU939107]. Slindon Folly,Great Down, Stane St. Hilly. Bring a picnic lunch.

PETWORTH

PROCESSION: Do come and join our Palm Sunday procession at 3pm from the Sacred Heart Church, Angel Street in Petworth GU28 0BG. The procession will be led by Mr Darcy the donkey. The Petworth Town Band will follow and all are invited to join in the short walk around Petworth. A Palm Sunday script is read outside each of the four churches. The event will end at St Mary’s Church with tea and cakes. It will be wonderful if you and your family can join us. Information from Gerald Gresham Cooke 01798 342151.

Monday, April 10

BOGNOR

JUDO: Bognor Regis Zen Judo Club. Zen judo, 6yrs to adult, beginners welcome. Pay as you go £5 per session. 7pm to 9pm (mixed) every Monday, all students and grades. South Bersted Church Hall, Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, PO22 9QE. Telephone contact for more details: 07506689314 or 07904081211. For more visit www.brzjc.co.uk.

MARTIAL ARTS: Tao Dragons Martial Arts Academy. Mixed discipline martial arts. Mondays at Dream Fitness 24hour gym. 4pm four years upwards. Mixed class. We are a friendly fun club with a good balance of discipline catering for all ages and abilities. Contact Mark Fisher (owner/ founder) on 07950031280 or visit www.taosdf.com. 27 years experience. Insured, DBS checked.

CHICHESTER

FITNESS: Over 70s Keep-Fit. An exercise class for ‘the-not-so-young’. Top to toe exercises to music to keep you fit and mobile. We move, we stretch, we use chairs- no floor-work! Mondays, 11am @ The Newell Centre, Tozer Way, Chichester. Parking available. For more details please contact 01243 573311. Qualified instructor.

GROUP: CancerWise Stoma Group - 10.30am - 12pm at Tavern House, Basin Road, Chichester, PO19 8DU.

SIDLESHAM

FITNESS: Aerobics, legs, bums & tums. 9.45am - 10.45am at The Anchor Inn, Sidlesham. £4 per class. Phone Jane 07914758337.

STEDHAM

GROUP: The Midhurst Writers’ Group has a new home and is now meeting from 7.30pm each Monday in the Memorial Hall, The Street, Stedham. New members are always welcome to our informal sessions - all you need is a desire to write - and you are invited to drop in and say hello or find out more by calling either our Chairman, Bob Berry on 01730 814005 or our Treasurer, Andrew Guyatt on 01730 812055. You can check us out too, at our website: midhurstwritersgroup.org.uk

Tuesday, April 11

CHICHESTER

EXHIBITION: Clive McBain, Tabitha McBain and Peter Clothier An exhibition of works by father, daughter and her partner; Pearl Goodman: Cicestrian icon Pearl, exhibits her humorous and naïve acrylics for the first time at 97 years of age; Liz Cahillane Jewellery: Delicate pieces of classic and contemporary jewellery using semi-precious stones offset with gold vermeil and sterling silver. 11-23 April Oxmarket Centre of Arts. Open Tuesday to Sunday 10am - 4.30pm. Free admission. St Andrews Court, off East Street, Chichester, PO1 IYH. Further information 01243 779103

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 11am from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

Wednesday, April 12

ARUNDEL

TALK: A Month in Malawi – illustrated talk. Averil Sessions will talk about her life and work with an African family in a remote Malawian village and the Malawi Schools Project charity. £6 Arundel Museum Society Members/£8 Non-members. Proceeds shared between Arundel Museum and the Malawi Schools Project. 7.30pm start, bar open 7pm. For further details, please contact us on 01903 885866 or office@arundelmuseum.org, visit our website (www.arundelmuseum.org) or follow us on Facebook or Twitter

CHICHESTER

GROUP: CancerWise Top C Choir - 1.30pm - 2.30pm at The Studio, New Park Centre, New Park Road, Chichester PO19 7XY

KARATE: Chichester Tsuyoi karate club is every Wednesday, juniors 5yrs and over 6pm to 7pm and seniors 15yrs and over 7pm to 8pm. Fee is £5 a session (no contract). Learn self defence and get fit in the process, sessions are held at Swanfield Community Centre, Swanfield Drive. Special offer for beginners free karate suit after you achieve the first six lessons. We pride ourselves on being a friendly but disciplined club. Contact senior instructor shihan Chris Bremford 5th Dan on 07535775078 or just turn up on the day. All tsuyoi instructors hold a full licence and are CRB checked.

MEETING: NHS Retirement Fellowship. Friendly meetings are held for former NHS employees on the 2nd Wednesday of each month, (excluding August) at Stockbridge Parish Hall 2pm - 4pm. Details from 01243 264112 . The event for Wed. 12th April will be the annual general meeting.

WALK: Chichester City Tours welcome you to join a guided walk around the centre of the city lasting approximately 90 minutes. Tour starts at 11am from the Novium Museum in Tower Street where tickets £5 per person are available or from www.chicitytours.co.uk

DURFORD

WALK: HeartSmart walk: Durford heath and wood. L: Fiona. Time 2.5 hours Distance: 5 miles. A walk along the Sussex border path taking in a variety of woodlands. Meet: At Durford car park. Take the A272 and head towards Rogate. Turn right at the pub in Rogate and follow the road up the hill. Take the left turn towards Liss and keep going until the car park on the left. There is a road sign just before the car park and a layby on the right hand side of the road. It’s just before the left turn. Grid ref SU 791260. 10.30am. Any problems phone Fiona 07767400039

LAVANT

MEETING: Lavant Horticultural Society are holding their Monthly Meeting in Lavant Village Hall at 7.30pm when the speaker Lyn Miles will talk about Foxgloves,Euphorbias and Campanulas. Visitors are very welcome or for more information on the Society visit our website www.lavanthortsoc.org.uk

SLINDON

WALK: HeartSmart walk: Slindon Estate. L: Simon. A 4 mile walk passing through farmland, woodland as well as visiting Slindon Folly. Good paths and no stiles. Wonderful views. Meet: At the road entrance to Slindon College and the National Trust Slindon Estate. Car parking on Slindon Top Road which is the road between Slindon College and the Catholic Church. 10.30am.

Thursday, April 13

BOGNOR

WALK: HeartSmart walk: Bognor to Felpham. L: Jane. Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Distance: This flat 2½ mile walk starts at Bognor Regis pier and goes along to seafront to Felpham where there is an optional coffee stop. We return the same way. Meet: Bognor Regis pier on the seafront. By Car: From Chichester take the A259 into Bognor Regis and follow signs for the sea front. Car parking is widely available but you will need to bring money for parking. By Bus: The 700 bus runs between Bognor and Chichester. 10.30am.

CHICHESTER

GROUP: CancerWise Open House - 10.30am - 12pm at Tavern House, Basin Road, Chichester PO19 8DU - to be arranged

TALK: Talks at Six: Life at The FT and creator of Spirit FM. David Palmer was 30 years at the Financial Times from trainee journalist to CEO. He was the founder chairman of Spirit FM the number one radio station in West Sussex. David lives in Chichester and is a keen sailor. Come and listen to his fascinating stories. 6.15pm-6.45pm at New Park Cinema, New Park Road, Chichester. Free admission. Complimentary drinks and snacks available. Book online at www.talksatsix.co.uk or simply drop in.