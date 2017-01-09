Nominations sought for Arun youth awards

Youngsters in Arun who do amazing things will be lauded for their work in the community.

Candidates for the Rotary Arun Youth Community Awards are being sought by the Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Bognor Hotham and Arundel clubs.

These four Rotary clubs, along with Insight, the Littlehampton Rotaract Club, have revived the awards since taking over as organisers in 2013.

Bruce Green, president-elect of Littlehampton Rotary Club, said: “We are certain that there are youngsters in the Arun district who do some really amazing things. We would like people who know about the good deeds that they do and those youngsters who go the extra mile in order to make other people’s lives so much better.

“We want to ensure that these young people get the recognition they deserve. It could be young carers, youngsters raising money for charity, gardening or running errands for the elderly.

“So often people performing good deeds are taken for granted, so it is important that some mention be made of them.

“There is also a valuable prize for a group of youngsters who have perhaps collaborated in doing something that has made such a difference in somebody’s life or a selection of people’s lives.”

The awards used to be a regular feature, staged by Inspire Leisure on behalf of Arun District Council, but they were discontinued in 2011 to save money.

Rotarians have since organised sponsorship with Butlin’s in order to revive the awards. The date for this year’s ceremony is Wednesday, March 22, at Windmill Theatre, Littlehampton.

Schools, youth groups, social services, parents and youth leaders within the Arun District Council area are asked to nominate youngsters who they feel would fit in to any of the categories and deserve recognition for all they do. These must be received by January 31, 2017.

Visit rotaryayca.org.uk or email nominations@rotaryayca.org.uk for a nomination form. Telephone Geoff Watts on 01903 724198 for more information.

