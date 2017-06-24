Nordic walking group expands

Chichester Nordic Walking has grown in strength and numbers and now covers a wider area.

Since Sylvia May started the group four years ago, she has seen the classes and groups expand, and has signed up a number of qualified instructors.

Not to be confused with trekking or rambling, this is fitness walking using the upper body and poles to propel people faster and further, yet with half the effort or impact on the joints.

Exercise specialist Heidi Dunster has recently become a brand ambassador and instructor, covering a wider area that reaches Selsey, The Witterings and Midhurst.

Charles Farrant, a sports injury and rehabilitation specialist will now be focusing on one-to-one clients and running Ski Fit courses.

Tracey Flitcroft, a Nordic walking Instructor, will focus more on slower social walks at the weekend.

Sylvia will continue with her great team of walk leaders, running about three to four walks a week for those that have been through the Learn to Nordic Walk sessions and want to go on amazing adventure walks for an hour to two in the beautiful countryside in the area.

Sylvia said: “We are all a very social bunch, so coffee, a drink or breakfast is a very vital part of our walks on some days.”

A whole team is going to the Purbeck Nordic Walking Festival in September, when about 1,000 Nordic walkers from all over the world will gather for five days of walks, ranging from cream tea slower ones to a full marathon in the beautiful Dorset countryside.

Tasters and Learn to Nordic Walk sessions are held regularly. Visit www.chichesternordicwalking.co.uk for more information.