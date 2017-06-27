Chichester Festival Theatre to receive nearly £7million in grants

Arts Council England announced plans today to give Chichester Festival Theatre £6.96million over four years from 2018.

Funding will also be given to the Pallant House Gallery and with a separate grant for the gallery’s diversity in arts initiative Outside In.

The three Chichester organisations are the only ones in West Sussex to be selected for the arts council’s 2018-2022 portfolio with investment in the county raised to £7.7million.

Hedley Swain, director in the South East for Arts Council England, said: “Our investment will support inventive, pioneering arts organisations, a range of museums and arts activity in libraries.

“It will reach into more places than ever before, providing more people of all ages and backgrounds with the opportunity to participate in the arts – inspiring them as artists, as audiences, or as a mix of both.

“We are delighted to increase our investment in West Sussex, with Outside In joining the portfolio.

“All of our National Portfolio organisations will play an essential role in reaching more people, developing local, national and international talent, and making where they’re based great places to live, work and visit.”

The Chichester arts organisations will together receive £7,717,332 over four years.

Chichester Festival Theatre has been awarded £6,960,856, with £400,000 to Outside In and £356,476 to the Pallant House Gallery.

Explaining the choices, the ACE pointed to the festival theatre’s ‘outstanding work supporting children and young people to develop skills and leadership qualities’ and the Pallant House Gallery’s collection by renowned artists Lucian Freud and Barbara Hepworth.

Outside In, which is new to the portfolio, works with artists who face barriers to the arts world.

