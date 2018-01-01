Chichester Observer

Former Chichester MP to lead competition watchdog

Politics
Hardham Road Post Office. Pic: Google images

Police appeal after Chichester Post Office break-in

Crime
News

Gaston Farm takes measures after parasite concerns

Health
Cloudy
14c
8c

Chichester College motorsport team to take on car challenge

News

Collision shut Chichester road

News

Review: Excellent experience eating at So India

News

COUNTY NEWS: Firefighters working to stabilise house struck by van

News
Police have issued a warning about the scam

Police warning after man receives call from wife’s phone number about horrible car accident

Crime

Damaged rail lines shut between Bognor and Barnham

News

Sport More Sport >>

Ibra Sekajja converts the opening goal against St Albans / Picture by Tommy McMillan

VIDEO REACTION and REPORT: Rocks still alive! Hope lives on after Nye Camp night of drama

News
Former England captain Kelly Smith with Isabelle Cowen, eight, Elliot Hutton, 13, and his brother Jakob, 14 / Picture by Kate Shemilt

VIDEO: England star Smith passes on skills to Butlin's youngsters

News
ks180124-3 Bog Tennis Club phot kate''Coach Oliver Callingham with Bruo Erdelyi, 11 and Smuel Chen, 11.ks180124-3 SUS-180325-114028008

Why Bognor’s the perfect spot for tennis talent to flourish

More Sports
Ishant Sharma is set to lead the Sussex attack at Edgbaston

Sharma settles in as Sussex get ready for Edgbaston opener

News

End-of-match chaos breaks out after Rocks beat St Albans

News

Dragonflyers soar towards regional success

More Sports

Off to Commonwealth Games – but first Breach visits Bognor girls

Sport

Fears WSFL season may not be completed with one of the worst-ever fixture pile-ups

Local

What's On More What's On >>

Angmering Chorale

Recruiting night for Angmering Chorale

Music

Lifestyle More Lifestyle >>

ENGSUS00120120313090931

Cost of homes for first time buyers in south east revealed

News
Time to check out the gardening tools

Top tips for waking up your garden

Lifestyle
Duncan Simpson, centre, with the first four RAF pilots he trained to fly the Harrier in 1969

Test pilot who wasn’t stopped by a broken neck

Nostalgia

Trending Now More Trending Now >>