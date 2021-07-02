West Dean Fine Art Summer Show opens

Ruth Heaton Graduate Diploma Fine Art. Image credit West Dean College of Arts and Conservation, photographer Christopher Ison

The exhibition opens at West Dean College of Arts and Conservation from Saturday, July 3 to Friday, July 9 from 10am-5pm.

The exhibition will then travel to London’s Copeland Gallery (SE15) from Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 25 from 1-7pm.

The West Dean Summer Show 2021 will showcase original work by emerging artists studying for their graduate diploma in fine art and MFA degrees.

The free exhibition, held in the College’s Edward James Studios, will display a diverse range of practices including sculpture, installation, print, painting, video, ceramics and textiles.

Ruth Heaton, an MFA student, said: “The summer show provides myself and fellow students the opportunity to exhibit a body of work that has been created and developed over the last 12 months.

“And it supports an essential part of my professional practice development to engage in the planning and installation of the work.

“It is also a great opportunity for my work to be seen by others and to engage and network with the local community, fellow students and staff as part of this.”