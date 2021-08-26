Arundel Players resume their Festival Short Cuts

Stuart Smithers by Rosey Purchase

The Great Vine was a victim of the pandemic. Originally scheduled to take place in the 2020 Arundel Festival, it is now presented as part of the 2021 Arundel Festival. Stuart said: “This 40-minute play was written with a nod to the TV series Inside Number 9. The setting is a disused theatre in the year 2031 – or is it?

“A woman wakes to find herself alone in an old armchair, on a stage in a room with no doors. She has no idea where she is or how she got there. A man waits patiently in the shadows at the back of the auditorium. He has questions; she needs answers. Credulity is stretched to breaking point in this tense tongue-in-cheek, psychological thriller.

“The play is performed by Jamie Potts and Tonya Carver, a very talented duo, both of whom will be familiar to regular Arundel theatregoers.

“The Great Vine will be the first production to be staged at the Priory Playhouse since January 2020 so I hope that people will come along and support live theatre and renew old acquaintances at the Playhouse. As the old adage goes ‘the show must go on’, but there can be no show without you, our audience.”

Tea and coffee will be available in the bar before and after the performance – an opportunity to browse the artwork of artist Antony Muzzall and the silver jewellery handmade by Jane Pinder.