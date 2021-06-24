Bognor beautician sets up Chichester nail academy

Giorgia Cappella has launched nail academy Goal Digger in Chichester

Along with many other business owners, Giorgia found herself having to tweak her original business plan due to the global pandemic that changed the beauty industry.

Back in 2018 Giorgia took a chance and launched a stylish at-home salon in her Bognor-based family home and after years of success she found herself, like all other beauticians, cancelling all of her clients’ appointments due to lockdowns.

Fortunately this gave Giorgia the extra headspace to plan her next big business move and now she stands proud of her second beauty providing business, The Goal Digger Academy, based at The Enterprise Centre down Terminus Road.

Receiving the keys back in December 2020, Giorgia had worked tirelessly to manage both her existing nail clients and create the training academy to deliver expertise nail artistry skills and business advice to future entrepreneurs.

Launched in April this year, with the uncertainty of each lockdown ruling, only recently has Giorgia been able to welcome trainees into her state of the art academy.

She is offering a wide range of courses which vary from nail art courses at £199 per person to a full two-day gel nail course costing £769 per person. Every final touch has been considered for these courses, including all necessary kits, which cost up to £200, completely free of charge.

Giorgia said: “For me I want to ensure that the beauty industry remains a community where we can not only be competitive with one another but supportive and educating to business owners in the same line of work.

“Opening this academy has not only allowed me to share my expertise and skills with others but it also allows me to open these future beauticians and business owners’ eyes to troubleshooting. I want to highlight the areas of nail artistry and becoming a business owner which challenged me and how I could have improved on this looking back.”

Despite now running two businesses, Giorgia hopes that both her home salon – By Giorgia – and The Goal Digger Academy remain as two separate entities. One a place where people can relax and enjoy their treatments and the other to build their skills to provide this for others.

This is only the beginning for this training academy and Giorgia has big plans for the businesses future.