Bognor's Xmas Switch On is back and bigger than ever as carnival committee event goes ahead

Bognor's Christmas Light Switch is back, despite a controversial cancellation last month.

The festive lights are due to go up at 5pm on November 27, with the event taking place at the end of the arcade, in the middle of High Street.

That's not all, though. From 2pm to 6pm, the Carnival Committee, funded by Bognor Regis Town Council, has organised a full day of activities designed to give kids a Christmas they'll remember. Alongside the lights, the day will feature street disco, children's entertainers, fairground rides, carol singing, and visits from Father Christmas and Disney princesses.

The event is being organised by the carnival committee

"I think this is massively important for the community," said Carnival Committee boss Sarah Boote-Cook.

"The switch-on is for everyone, but Christmas is about children and this is very much aimed at the children. There'll be games, there'll be silly dances, there'll be cheesy Christmas songs. Everyone will be wearing Santa hats. I think that's exactly what we need after the last 18 months. Everyone's struggled. and I've got 6 children myself and I know they've struggled. It's not what your childhood is about, is it? wearing masks and not seeing your friends."

The town council-funded activities will be supplemented by events hosted by a variety of local businesses, including the William Hardwicke, on the East end of High Street.

"We've got a nice choir booked for our front. We'll be doing mulled wine and minced pies and we're going to turn the back garden into a Christmas market. We'll have a BBQ going with Bratwurst and big firepits. Plus we've bought hundreds and hundreds of lights, so the decorations are going to look pretty spectacular." Said manager Clare Frampton. "We just wanted to take the chance to spread some Christmas cheer, really.

"I really feel like we needed a bit of an uplift. It's been a funny couple of years and I thought it would be nice to do something special for everybody.