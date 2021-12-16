Chichester's late-night shopping event returns. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211127-201018008

This evening many shops in the city will be opening their doors later in a bid to attract shoppers, and the car park at the Avenue do Chartres will ne free after 4pm.

A Stick Man Trail is taking place throughout the day on the LoyalFree App, which is free to download and hosts a plethora of city centre offers, trails and inf. There will be live music in both East Street and North Street from 4pm to 7pm.

Saddlers Horsebox Bar and Taco Box will be in East Street for refreshments and a seasonal tipple from 4pm-7pm.