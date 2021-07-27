Chichester shop to close after 19 years

Orvis in South Street will shut its doors for good on Saturday (July 31).

Some of the stores six members of staff have been given opportunities at other sites while some have been made redundant.

Store manager Jessica Dayman-Johns, who has worked in the outdoors retailer for the past five years, said the company had been unable to renew its lease.

South Street in Chichester

"Our lease was up on the building and we couldn't negotiate with the landlord. It's a challenge that a lot of retailers are having with rising rents."

In a message to the shop's customers, Jessica said: "Thank you to our customers for their loyalty. We have had some lovely shoppers in our store and we've built up some great relationships with some regular customers.