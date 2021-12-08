The award winning accountancy firm that can boast of almost 100 years of experience, has celebrated the opening of its office in central Chichester by holding a party at the picturesque Chichester Yacht Club.

Partner Peter Reading said: “Opening an office in Chichester felt like a natural step for us, it is a fantastic place to do business, and we’re grateful to already be seeing the benefits of this investment."

Carpenter Box employs nearly 200 people and has offices all over the South East including in places such as: Worthing, Gatwick, Brighton and now Chichester.

Accountancy firm Carpet Box have opened a new office in Chichester

Mr Reading added: “The Covid-19 pandemic meant that we were unable to mark the launch of the office at the time of opening one year ago, so instead we decided to delay the celebrations with a one-year anniversary party.