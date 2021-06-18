Chichester developers back 'Clean Air Day' with electric vehicle chargers

The chargers will be installed in every garage at both the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes site in Westhampnett – 109 in total.

Clean Air Day is the UK's largest air pollution awareness campaign and attempts to explain the easy actions we can all do to protect the environment and our health.

Tammy Bishop, sales director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Southampton division, said: “We are pleased to be doing our bit for the environment, and support this important awareness day and a greener future for us all.

Madgwick Park, Chichester

“We also wanted to ensure our new homeowners at Madgwick Park have the charging infrastructure ready to go if they decide to purchase an electric car.”

Madgwick Park is a development of two, three and four bedroom homes in Westhampnett, Chichester. The electric vehicle chargers will be installed in each of the garages of the three and four bedroom properties.

National Clean Air Day is an annual event that seeks to protect future generations from air pollution.