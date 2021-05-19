Chichester Farmers’ Market cancelled as ‘high wind speeds’ expected

Chichester Farmers' Market (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

A Chichester District Council spokesperson said: “Chichester Farmers’ Market has been cancelled due to high wind speeds and gusts forecasted this Friday (May 21).

“The next market will be held on Friday June 4.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind in the South East from 6pm on Thursday (May 20) and 9pm on Friday (May 21).

Chichester Farmers' Market (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

A Met Office statement said: “Windy weather may lead to some travel disruption and, perhaps, damage to temporary outdoor structures.”

It warned that there may be delays to bus and train services, costal communities may be affected by spray or large waves and that tree branches may be down.

The Chichester Farmers Market takes place on the first and third Friday of each month, from 9am until 2pm in East Street, Chichester.