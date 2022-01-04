Veganuary encourages people to try going vegan for the entirety of January.

As the month began, one person signed up to take part every 2.5 seconds. Were you one of them?

If your New Year's resolution is to switch to a plant-based diet this year, you may be wondering where you'll be catered for in Chichester.

Below are the top vegan places - both independent businesses and chains - to eat at in and around the city.

1. Luckes, North Street. The 'healthy eating spot' has a range of vegan offerings.

2. Boston Tea Party, Baffins Lane, has many vegan options on its menu.

3. St Martin's Organic Coffee House, St Martin's Street, offers many vegan alternatives.

4. Lime Squeezy, South Street. The Thai restaurant has an impressive range of vibrant vegan options to choose from.