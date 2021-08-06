International resort operator Cove, which already owns Bunn Leisure in Selsey, has continued its UK expansion by securing the holiday park from Latham Trust.

Medmerry Chalet Park sits on a 81.91 acre (33.15 hectares) site with 'direct access to the adjoining beach'.

It currently comprises 308 one and two bedroom holiday chalets with 'extensive central facility buildings' and a manager’s dwelling/storage building.

Mark Seaton, managing director at Cove Communities, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Medmerry Park join the Cove UK portfolio.

"Cove Communities are committed to develop first class resorts and we are very selective in our acquisitions, only choosing sites that meet our strict criteria.

"Medmerry Park presents Cove with a unique opportunity to develop a world class resort which will provide an exceptional experience for owners and holidaymakers alike. We look forward to delivering this vision over the coming years.”

The park is located on one of the most attractive and popular stretches of the south coast, six miles to the south of Chichester. There is direct access to the beach 250 metres to the south of the park. West Wittering is located three miles to the west, and Selsey, approximately three miles to the east.

Ken Brown, director at Latham Trust, said: “Medmerry Park has been owned by the family for nearly 40 years and we are delighted to have found a buyer with experience in developing and operating high quality holiday parks.

"Cove Communities were the stand out choice as they are highly experienced operators of holiday parks, both in the UK and America, and have demonstrated their ability to invest substantial funds in their sites to ensure delivery of a high quality park environment.”

Ian Simpson, head of leisure and trade at Savills, who managed the sale on behalf of Latham Trust, said Medmerry Park is an 'exceptional property', located on a 'prime section' of the Sussex coast.