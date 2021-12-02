Hopes for Chichester Cathedral café reopening

The café sadly shut down last year due to the impact of the pandemic but an appeal for a new partner to fill space has brought hopes that it may reopen.

Businesses that are interested have been asked to write a 250 word proposal before December 27.

A spokesman for Chichester Cathedral said: "The Dean and Chapter, the body formally charged with the governance, care and operations of the Cathedral, seek to develop a relationship with a catering partner with a strong emphasis on corporate and environmental responsibility, provenance, and sustainability as well as creating a warm and welcoming environment that can be real asset to the Cathedral and the community that it serves.

To express your interest, please submit a 250-word proposal to [email protected] Submissions by 27th December with a view to appoint early 2022 and open late Spring 2022

"Situated in the centre of a bustling roman city, Chichester Cathedral is a living place of worship with over 900 years of history.

"The Cathedral welcomes over a quarter of a million visitors per year, and sits alongside an eclectic mix of independent stores and big-name retail favourites lining the cobbled streets.

"The Cathedral has an established trade in events, conferencing, accommodation and retail.