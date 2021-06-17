Ice cream parlour celebrates anniversary in new home

Rainbows Ice Cream Parlour moved into Crane Street duringthe pandemic

Rainbows Ice Cream Parlour, which moved into Crane Street during the pandemic, marked three years of trading in the sunshine last week.

Owner Jo Millen thanked her loyal customers who have continued to support the business since it moved out of Bognor Regis.

She added: “Crane Street is a vibrant setting with complementary food and drink establishments that have welcomed us warmly.

“We chose this location for its accessibility to all and to be able to offer outside seating all day and evenings.

“We love creating colourful and fun treats including our signature Rainbow Shake as well as our ever popular Seaside Sundae.

“Our waffles are too good to miss, freshly baked to order with a huge choice of toppings from fresh fruit and warm chocolate sauce to crazy popping candy and rainbow bacon!”

Rainbows Ice Cream Parlour is an independent family business, which employs a team of seven staff members. It is open daily with ‘late nights’ on Friday and Saturdays.