Online directory to create a ‘buzz’ around Chichester businesses

Helen Marshall, vice chair and CEO of Chichester BID, said: “Chichester Buzz is being launched to build on the hugely successful Chichester Passport we produced in 2019 to celebrate the city’s independent retailers.

“This new platform will launch first with the city’s independents, but we will then be adding to it continually so that by autumn we have a fully searchable, user-friendly online directory for visitors to plan their trip to Chichester but also to use whilst out shopping and socialising.”

Each city business will have its own dedicated listing with scrolling pictures, description, contact information and searchable tags to help them be found by sector as well as whether they are an independent, dog-friendly or if they accept the Chichester Gift Card.

Daniel Elsom, owner of East Street independent fashion and homewares store Rosie Rose, said: “The independent scene here in Chichester is taking off and there are lots of opportunities for more small businesses to launch in the city. Initiatives like this from Chichester BID can only help independents like Rosie Rose to gain more visibility and presence on the high street and to keep our city centre buzzing.”

Helen continued: “We will soon be publishing new downloadable city centre guide featuring our BID levy payers and highlighting all that the city can offer families, couples and culture seekers with the inclusion of short two-day itineraries. We are so lucky to live in such a stunning area with so much beautiful scenery around us, but we are on a mission to ensure visitors and locals alike truly appreciate all that our beautiful, historic and eclectic city centre has to offer too.”