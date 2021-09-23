This is what The Ivy would bring to Chichester

The chain, known for its 'upmarket brasseries and neighbourhood cafés', wants to open a restaurant at 89-91 East Street — a site previously occupied by Topman/Topshop.

There are more than 30 Ivy branches in the UK, including 13 in London. Currently, the nearest Ivy restaurants to Chichester are Brighton and Winchester.

According to The Ivy Collection website, the chain is loved for its 'inimitable service and vibrant surroundings'.

The Ivy Grills and Brasseries offer 'extensive all-day menus', featuring the best of modern British dishes in a 'relaxed dining atmosphere'.

Restaurants are open seven days a week, 'offering a full service from breakfast through to dinner'.

On Tripadvisor, Brighton's Ivy in the Lanes restaurant has an average rating of four out of five, based on 1,727 reviews. As many as 922 people rated the restaurant as excellent.

It has an average score of four for food and service but 3.5 for value.

The site's description read: "The Ivy in the Lanes offers sophisticated and friendly all-day dining to local businesses, residents, shoppers and visitors alike.

"The Ivy in the Lanes will offer a selection of all-encompassing menus, serving breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, light snacks, bespoke cocktails and dinner."

The listed price range is from £25 to £60.

The restaurant typically serves European and British cuisines.

One five star review read: "Was spending a few days in Brighton and wanted to go for dinner here for my birthday. Was not disappointed.

"Staff were very friendly and helpful.

"Decor was beautiful within the restaurant and even the bathroom!

"Food was amazing, had duck salad for starters - very tasty. Pork cheeks were out of this world and crème caramel for dessert.

"I then had a profiterole with a happy birthday and candle which was a lovely touch. Would highly recommend and will definitely be back."