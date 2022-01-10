The tubs will be taken to a specialist recycling facility and processed into granulated recycled plastic.

The money is raised by selling the recycled plastics with the profits, approximately eight pence for each tub, going to Greene King’s charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support. If every tub sold in the UK over the Christmas period was recycled this way, it would raise almost £400,000 in donations.

Tens of millions of tubs containing chocolates, sweets and biscuits are sold in the UK each year, with the majority sold during the Christmas period. These tubs are typically made from polypropylene; a hard plastic that is not always accepted by local authorities for recycling, resulting in it, instead, being incinerated or landfilled.

Greene King is partnering with co-cre8; specialists in creating solutions for hard-to-recycle materials and responsible for attracting large businesses to support the campaign and DCW Polymers, which will use its high-tech plastic reprocessing plant to shred and granulate the tubs ready for sale to manufacturers, in place of virgin plastic.

Vance Fairman-Smith, Greene King’s supply chain director, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to provide this recycling service to our local communities across the country. This is a ‘win win’ situation as we look to save the plastic tubs going to landfill and at the same time being able to support our national charity partner, Macmillan.”

“This is a great way of not just helping charity but also the environment”, said Peter Goodwin, co-cre8’s Co-founder.

“This year we really expect the campaign to take off with as many 1,700 Greene King pubs getting behind it. Clearly, last year’s campaign was greatly impacted due to COVID restrictions, and yet despite the fact that all pubs were closed, more than five thousand tubs were collected,” said Peter.

Greene King will be accepting tubs during the whole of January 2022. To check whether your tubs are suitable for participating in the scheme look for the symbol, below, stamped into the outside base of the tub.

Here is a list of all the places in Sussex you can take your tubs....

ROSE & CROWN, TURKEY ROAD, BEXHILL-ON-SEA, EAST SUSSEX, TN39 5HH

DRUIDS HEAD, 9 BRIGHTON PLACE, BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, BN1 1HJ

SUSSEX, 33-34 EAST STREET, BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, BN1 1HL

FIVEWAYS, 292 DITCHLING ROAD, BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, BN1 6JG

RAILWAY, STATION ROAD, BURGESS HILL, WEST SUSSEX, RH15 9DQ

TRENTS, 50 SOUTH STREET, CHICHESTER, WEST SUSSEX, PO19 1DS

OLD CROSS, NORTH STREET, CHICHESTER, WEST SUSSEX, PO19 1LP

OLD PUNCH BOWL, 101 HIGH STREET, CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX, RH10 1DD

HEATHY FARM, BALCOMBE ROAD, CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX, RH10 3NQ

RODMILL, 1 RANGEMORE DRIVE, EASTBOURNE, EAST SUSSEX, BN21 2QP

DORSET ARMS, 58 HIGH STREET, EAST GRINSTEAD, WEST SUSSEX, RH19 3DE

ROEBUCK, WYCH CROSS, FOREST ROW, EAST SUSSEX, RH18 5JL

MULBERRY, GORING ROAD, GORING-BY-SEA, WEST SUSSEX, BN12 4NX

BURRELL ARMS, COMMERCIAL SQUARE, HAYWARDS HEATH, WEST SUSSEX, RH16 1EA

STAR, 1 THE BROADWAY, HAYWARDS HEATH, WEST SUSSEX, RH16 3AQ

AIR BALLOON, 60 BRIGHTON ROAD, HORLEY, SURREY, RH6 7HE

ANCHOR HOTEL, 3 MARKET SQUARE, HORSHAM, WEST SUSSEX, RH12 1EU

SUSSEX BARN, NORTH HEATH LANE, HORSHAM, WEST SUSSEX, RH12 5PJ

CROWN, CARFAX, HORSHAM, WEST SUSSEX, RH12 1DW

STATION, 100 GOLDSTONE VILLAS, HOVE, EAST SUSSEX, BN3 3RU

PALMEIRA, 70-71 CROMWELL ROAD, HOVE, EAST SUSSEX, BN3 3ES

CHEQUERS, HIGH STREET, MARESFIELD, EAST SUSSEX, TN22 2EH

WHITE HORSE HOTEL, HIGH STREET, ROTTINGDEAN, EAST SUSSEX, BN2 7HR

LAMB INN, 73 THE STREET, RUSTINGTON, WEST SUSSEX, BN16 3NU

SWISS COTTAGE, 34 OLD SHOREHAM ROAD, SHOREHAM-BY-SEA, WEST SUSSEX, BN43 5TD

WATERSIDE, FERRY ROAD, SHOREHAM-BY-SEA, WEST SUSSEX, BN43 5RA

CRICKETERS, THE GREEN, SOUTHWICK, WEST SUSSEX, BN42 4GF

SNOOTY FOX, 279 HASLETT AVENUE EAST, THREE BRIDGES, WEST SUSSEX, RH10 1LX

BROADWATER, 4 BROADWATER STREET WEST, WORTHING, WEST SUSSEX, BN14 9DA

THIEVES KITCHEN, 10-12 WARWICK STREET, WORTHING, WEST SUSSEX, BN11 3DL

STATION, 43 NEW TOWN, UCKFIELD, EAST SUSSEX, TN22 5DL