West Ashling pub goes up for sale

The Richmond Arms, formerly part of the Greene King pub group, is on sale with leisure property speciialists Fleurets at a guide price of £595,000

Located only four miles from the Chichester Harbour Area of Natural Beauty sits a village gastropub – The Richmond Arms.

Run by couple Emma and Jack, the pair bought the pub in 2010 and following months of extensive refurbishments, reopened the pub in 2011.

Since then, the food focused bar and restaurant has gone on to receive awards, accolades and glowing reviews since opening their door all those years ago, the couple has said.

Emma studied hotel management and catering in North Wales before moving to the South of France as a chef where she met Jack.

She said: “Jack has a substantial background in cooking which has led him all over the world working as a private chef to F1 racing driver Jacques Villeneuve and music/TV producer Simon Fuller to name a few."

Aside from her culinary talents, Emma looks after front of house.

The pub also has two 'luxurious' bed and breakfast accommodation options which are fully equipped with en-suite bathrooms.

Emma added: “It was always part of our plan to eventually sell the Richmond Arms once we have renovated and the timing seems right for us now.

"We’ve done everything that we set out to do and so much more, including serving 250 to 300 three course takeaways every weekend during lockdown.”

The property boasts three trading areas, a trade kitchen with an extensive range of stainless steel catering equipment, draft beer cellar and car park – and the silver lining is that the property is fully equipped with everything you need to hit the ground running to open.