Employer offers staff Covid vaccines in the workplace

NHS staff at Natures Way Foods

The mobile unit provided by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust takes Covid-19 vaccinations out to workplaces to eligible people who have not been able to visit one of the local vaccination sites.

The visit to Natures Way Foods took place on Tuesday, May 18, and was part of a pre-agreed, targeted scheme to increase the update of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Vaccinations are available to those eligible under the government guidelines and have been booked by appointment-only for NWF staff and the seasonal colleagues working with NWF. The appointments were carefully managed to ensure the vaccines have not been wasted.