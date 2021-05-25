Employer offers staff Covid vaccines in the workplace
Natures Way Foods (NWF) is the first business in West Sussex to bring the Covid-19 vaccination to its staff at the workplace through a collaborative scheme operated by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust.
The mobile unit provided by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust takes Covid-19 vaccinations out to workplaces to eligible people who have not been able to visit one of the local vaccination sites.
The visit to Natures Way Foods took place on Tuesday, May 18, and was part of a pre-agreed, targeted scheme to increase the update of Covid-19 vaccinations.
Vaccinations are available to those eligible under the government guidelines and have been booked by appointment-only for NWF staff and the seasonal colleagues working with NWF. The appointments were carefully managed to ensure the vaccines have not been wasted.
Andy Melachrino, head of health and safety and risk at NWF, said: “We see the vaccine as a critical step in the recovery out of this pandemic and are delighted to be able to support our staff in this way. We’ve worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to keep people safe and fulfil our critical role to feed the nation.”